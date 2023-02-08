Autel Energy Chargers at World's First Off-Road EV Event at King of Hammers

MaxiCharger DC Fast Chargers Allow EV Drivers to Participate in 'Superbowl of Off-Road Races' with Less Noise and Emissions

• EV charging brand providing two MaxiCharger DC fast chargers (Level 3) for world's first off-road event for electrified vehicles.

• More environmentally and fuel-price conscious drivers create demand for chargers at home, at work, and now, at play.

• Reliable EV power enables mobility electrification in off-roading leading to enhanced performance with less noise and emissions.

JOHNSON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy, a leading developer of residential and commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, is providing chargers for the world's first off-road event for electrified vehicles at the 2023 King of the Hammers (KOH) off-road race and rock crawling event. The event, dubbed the "Superbowl of off-road racing" by enthusiasts, is expected to attract more than 50,000 people to the Johnson Valley desert in Southern California to watch and take part in off-roading events. The runs Jan. 26 through Feb. 11.

Autel’s MaxiCHARGER DC Fast is providing fast, efficient, and free power to all EVs at this year’s King of the Hammer. The DC Fast is rugged enough to charge in even the harshest and most unforgiving of environments. (PRNewswire)

"By providing our MaxiCharger DC fast chargers, Autel is enabling electric vehicle drivers to participate in this momentous event," said Autel Energy Chief Operating Officer John Thomas. "Seeing electric vehicles and chargers at recreational events such as the King of Hammers is a testament to the growth of electric vehicle market created by consumers who are mindful of the cost of fuel and their impact on the environment. Autel is honored to support this growth and evolution."

Autel chargers are in Hammertown, the campground that houses KOH guests. They have up to 260 kW of power which allows them to create 62 miles of range in only five minutes. The chargers and power are available at no charge to attendees.

"Each person that drives an electric vehicle to King of Hammers will enjoy enhanced performance that comes with the immense torque and precision power control that electric vehicles are known for, as well as a cleaner approach to enjoy all that off roading has to offer," Thomas said.

KOH was founded by Jeff Knoll and Dave Cole in 2007. The first race was a 12-team non-spectator invitational race that has grown to more than 400 teams with 50,000+ spectators expected. There are several races each day, some that lead up to the main event held on the Friday.

"I am proud of how this event has grown in number and how it has evolved with the times, as well," Cole said. "We are grateful for our partnership with Autel, because it allowed us to be more inclusive of those who want to experience the off-roading adventure with the performance and environmental benefits that an electric vehicle provides."

For more information about the 2023 King of Hammers, please visit https://kingofthehammers.com.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy's vision is to create a seamless customer experience that enables the deployment of technology and smart infrastructure that accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. Autel Energy makes the most advanced products accessible and convenient for residential and commercial users offering hardware, software, apps, and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. This includes world-class charging hardware for AC (Level 2) home and commercial, DC Bi-directional V2X power management, and DC (Level 3) fast charging from 40kW to 480kW with innovative configurability and modularity.

