Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Achieved Record Annual Revenue, Gross Margin and EPS
BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
Highlights include:
- Record full year revenue, gross margin and EPS, enabling the Company to surpass its $850M revenue model
- The power device market segment accounted for 39% of our 2022 shipped systems revenue, driven by strong growth of the Purion Power Series™ product line
- Year ending record backlog of greater than $1.1B
For the full year 2022, the Company reported revenue of $920 million, compared with $662.4 million for the full year 2021, an increase of 39% and a company record. Systems revenue for the year was $692.1 million, compared to $454.6 million in 2021, an increase of 52%, also a company record. Operating profit was $212.4 million in 2022, compared to $127.3 million in 2021, a 67% increase and a company record. Net income for the year was $183.1 million with diluted earnings per share of $5.46, compared to net income of $98.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.88 in 2021, resulting in a 86% net income year over year increase. Gross margin for the year was 43.7%, a 50 basis point improvement compared to 43.2% in 2021 and a company record.
The Company reported fourth quarter revenue of $266.1 million, compared to $229.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. Operating profit for the quarter was $56.1 million, compared to $53.2 million for the third quarter. Net income for the quarter was $57.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $40.3 million, or $1.21 per diluted share in the third quarter. Gross margin for the quarter was 41.2%, compared to 45.1% in the third quarter. Fourth quarter ended with bookings of $211.5 million and record systems backlog of $1.1 billion. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $432.2 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $342.1 million on September 30, 2022. This is net of $12.5 million of repurchased shares in the fourth quarter.
President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "2022 was another outstanding year for Axcelis. As a result of strong execution by the Axcelis team and robust demand for the Purion product family, we delivered record quarterly and annual revenues, and we surpassed our $850M revenue model. For the full year 2023 Axcelis revenues are expected to exceed $1 billion dollars and we are introducing a new long-term implant only model with revenue of $1.3 billion dollars that we believe is achievable within the next 2 to 3 years."
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Brewer said, "We are extremely pleased with our 2022 results, and very excited about our projected growth. As a result of the success of Purion and tight control of our cost structure, Axcelis' profitability has improved significantly and we expect further gains in 2023 and beyond."
Business Outlook
For the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $240 million. Gross margin in the first quarter is expected to be approximately 41.5%. First quarter operating profit is forecast to be approximately $48 million with earnings per diluted share of around $1.25. For the full year, the Company expects to achieve revenue of greater than $1 billion. Assuming expected improvements in supply chain costs and product mix occur in the second half of the year, we would expect to achieve full year gross margins of approximately 44% as shown in the $1B model.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2c9198cd02354e0fb92ddec100489c61. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Product
$
258,584
$
198,529
$
890,582
$
634,445
Services
7,467
7,155
29,416
27,983
Total revenue
266,051
205,684
919,998
662,428
Cost of revenue:
Product
149,717
109,335
492,104
349,558
Services
6,813
6,865
26,104
26,425
Total cost of revenue
156,530
116,200
518,208
375,983
Gross profit
109,521
89,484
401,790
286,445
Operating expenses:
Research and development
22,089
16,416
78,356
65,431
Sales and marketing
15,032
13,569
53,599
47,548
General and administrative
16,311
12,915
57,474
46,141
Total operating expenses
53,432
42,900
189,429
159,120
Income from operations
56,089
46,584
212,361
127,325
Other income (expense):
Interest income
2,993
85
4,551
209
Interest expense
(1,475)
(1,263)
(5,576)
(4,835)
Other, net
8,189
(140)
(6,451)
(2,271)
Total other income (expense)
9,707
(1,318)
(7,476)
(6,897)
Income before income taxes
65,796
45,266
204,885
120,428
Income tax provision
8,804
9,517
21,806
21,778
Net income
$
56,992
$
35,749
$
183,079
$
98,650
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.74
$
1.07
$
5.54
$
2.94
Diluted
$
1.71
$
1.05
$
5.46
$
2.88
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average common shares
32,823
33,295
33,043
33,555
Diluted weighted average common shares
33,262
34,011
33,542
34,268
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
185,595
$
294,923
Short-term investments
246,571
—
Accounts receivable, net
169,773
104,410
Inventories, net
242,406
194,984
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
33,300
24,929
Total current assets
877,645
619,246
Property, plant and equipment, net
39,664
34,972
Operating lease assets
12,146
9,242
Finance lease assets, net
17,942
19,238
Long-term restricted cash
752
757
Deferred income taxes
31,701
35,454
Other assets
33,791
34,331
Total assets
$
1,013,641
$
753,240
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
62,346
$
38,025
Accrued compensation
35,540
30,732
Warranty
8,299
6,424
Income taxes
4,304
887
Deferred revenue
123,471
60,454
Current portion of finance lease obligation
1,229
979
Other current liabilities
12,943
12,639
Total current liabilities
248,132
150,140
Long-term finance lease obligation
45,185
46,415
Long-term deferred revenue
31,306
7,982
Other long-term liabilities
21,762
9,744
Total liabilities
346,385
214,281
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,775 shares issued and
33
33
Additional paid-in capital
550,299
559,883
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
118,892
(22,722)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(1,968)
1,765
Total stockholders' equity
667,256
538,959
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,013,641
$
753,240
