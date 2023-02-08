National Champion and 8x Pro Bowler Travis Kelce Announces Business Venture with Casa Azul Tequila Soda

The Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Announces the Financial Partnership Days Before the National Football League Championship

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading up to the highly anticipated game in Phoenix on Sunday, February 12, Casa Azul announced today that NFL Tight End Champion, Travis Kelce, will join the company as its latest investor. The announcement marks Kelce's first investment in the rapidly growing RTD market as he prepares for his third appearance at the championship game.

"Not only do I know how to get wins on the board, I also like to make sure everyone is having a good time anywhere I go." said Kelce. "I'm excited to turn up and announce my investment in Casa Azul Tequila Soda. To all the other hard seltzer brands out there, know your role and shut your mouth!"

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, Casa Azul Tequila Soda launched in August 2022 and is now available online and at retailers in California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, and Louisiana. The brand differentiates itself from many traditional canned drinks by utilizing real spirits, not malt liquor, and features a simple ingredient list that includes sparkling water, Casa Azul Tequila, natural fruit flavors, and agave nectar.

"Travis is one of the best players in the league, and he's also an influencer off the field in media and lifestyle," said Collins. "Kelce's investment in Casa Azul Tequila Soda will help introduce our RTD beverages to a new audience of sports fans who are seeking the best of both worlds — the real spirits and flavor found in canned cocktails, but with the low calories and low carbs of hard seltzers."

Casa Azul Tequila Soda is available in a convenient variety 8 pack featuring the current flavors: Lime Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Peach Mango, and Watermelon, as well as in single flavor 4 packs. Ingredient differentiators include real Tequila from Jalisco, Mexico, 0-1 g carbs and 100 calories per can, and 5% alcohol.

"Casa Azul is the perfect fit for Travis because not only does he love tequila sodas, but the brand aligns with his values to promote real ingredients and great taste," said A&A Management Founder, Andre Eanes. "Casa Azul founder, Lance Collins, has an undeniable track record with successful exits in the beverage space with better-for-you products, so it makes sense to partner with them from the start."

ABOUT TRAVIS KELCE

Now ten years in the league, Travis Kelce, Super Bowl LIV Champion and Pro NFL tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, continues to rise as a leader for his teammates both on and off the field. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, he is respected for his elite performance and is considered the undisputed #1 tight end in the NFL, in addition to being an 8x Pro Bowler. He holds the record for the most receiving yards by a tight end in any single season and consistently proves to be a transcendent athlete.

In 2015, Kelce launched 87 & Running, a foundation to empower underserved youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities. Together with respected educators, he is cultivating local experts in education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts.

Being one of the most recognizable names in sports, Kelce is carving out a lane all his own. The definition of a multi-hyphenate talent, this national champion is an entrepreneur, entertainer, fashion designer, and philanthropist. Sports Illustrated named him one of the most fashionable athletes in professional sports, recently launched his clothing line, Tru Kolors. The brand is designed around Kelce's ethos of being bold and living true to yourself. The official Nike athlete, released his signature shoe with the brand in 2021. Kelce can also be seen on television hosting appearances on ABC, ESPN, and Disney as he continues to grow his reach across sports, culture, and entertainment.

About CASA AZUL®

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered better-for-you products, Casa Azul is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the RTD market with a fresh new entry. With the real flavor and real spirits of canned cocktails, but with the low calories and carbs of hard seltzers, Casa Azul is the perfect upgrade. Casa Azul focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing tequila space. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a light, refreshing, and delicious beverage that's convenient for anytime and anywhere. At only 100 calories per can, 0-1g carbs, and 5% alcohol, Casa Azul is the perfect drink for unwinding with friends and family. To learn more, visit www.casaazulspirits.com.

