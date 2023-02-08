TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a Wednesday, February 1st decision, the US International Trade Commission (USITC) ruled in favor of BOLD Carts, an Arizona based vaporizer hardware and packaging manufacturer in a patent infringement investigation initiated by Shenzhen Smoore Technology, a Chinese Company. The USITC ruling concluded that BOLD has not violated the patents of Shenzen Smoore Technology, whose cartridges are sold under the brand name CCELL. Chief Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney ruled that BOLD does not infringe on either of the two patents at the heart of the investigation. This initial judgment is subject to review by the full Commission as is standard practice. The ruling falls under Section 337 of the US Tariff Act of 1930.

BOLD Carts is headquartered in Tempe, AZ and is a leading manufacturer of vaporizer hardware and packaging in the plant-based oil industry. (PRNewswire)

USITC Judge rules in favor of cannabis vape hardware leader BOLD Carts over CCELL in ITC patent case.

About BOLD Carts

BOLD, a leading vaporizer hardware and packaging manufacturer, provides the highest quality and most innovative technology combined with world class service and support to meet the needs of our customers in the plant-based oil industry. BOLD strives to set the standard in customer experience by providing customizable products to enhance flavor, taste and experience for the user. Learn more at www.boldcarts.com

Contact: Andrea Graziani, a@boldcarts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BOLD