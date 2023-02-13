RÉMY MARTIN UNVEILS FIRST-EVER SUPER BOWL ADVERTISEMENT, "INCH BY INCH," INSPIRED BY LEGENDARY FILM, ANY GIVEN SUNDAY, STARRING POWERHOUSE ATHLETE SERENA WILLIAMS

For the First Time in Rémy Martin's History, the Iconic Cognac House Makes its Super Bowl Debut with World-Renowned, Multi-Hyphenate Athlete Serena Williams at its Helm to Inspire Excellence Through Teamwork in New "Inch by Inch" Creative Campaign

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rémy Martin, the centuries old iconic Cognac House makes its first-ever debut at Super Bowl LVII. Teaming up with Serena Williams, global tennis superstar, cultural icon, philanthropist, and champion for women everywhere, Rémy Martin found the perfect partner in Williams to mark their Super Bowl debut. Taking inspiration from the iconic football film from Warner Bros. Pictures, Any Given Sunday, in which the famous "Inch by Inch" speech was recited by fictional coach Tony D'Amato, Rémy Martin's first Super Bowl advertisement celebrates teamwork in many forms by highlighting the individuals who acknowledge that great success cannot be accomplished alone, and that as part of a collective team, true excellence can be achieved. Under license from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the advertisement and new campaign aired live for the first time during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII held in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

"Rémy Martin has an incredibly rich history, and we are constantly striving to reach new audiences every day through new mediums and channels, like the Super Bowl" said Nicolas Beckers, President & CEO of Rémy Cointreau, Americas. "For Rémy Martin to be present at Super Bowl LVII for the first time is a major step in our continued quest for excellence as a Cognac House. This campaign is an extension of our investment as a company, with Super Bowl LVII marking Rémy Cointreau's third straight year participating, and we are excited to share our message of teamwork, inspiration, and passion with fans of the sport nationwide."

Rémy Martin's new "Inch by Inch" campaign spotlights how teamwork drives success forward by shining a light on the many ways teams achieve greatness, which stems from a common goal of the pursuit of excellence. Like the House of Rémy Martin, whose values are rooted in accomplishments shaped through teamwork to instill passion, excellence, and savoir-faire, the talents highlighted in this new campaign know there is nothing more powerful than creating, building, and achieving together. The campaign stars Serena Williams, who masterfully recites her own version of Coach Tony D'Amato's pre-game speech from football film Any Given Sunday, bringing her natural quiet authority, credibility, and star power to inspire those on and offscreen. Together, "Inch by Inch" represents the combination of skills, qualities, and emotions that embody true, dedicated excellence.

"I have always been a fan of Rémy Martin and the work they have done to amplify unique voices through collaboration. I personally resonate with the values of the House, and love that I'm able to work with a brand whose principle of teamwork and dedication are so closely aligned with my own," said Serena Williams, global tennis powerhouse and cultural icon. "I would have never been in the position I am today without the teamwork and support of everyone in my life who has empowered me to achieve my goals. My career is proof that greatness is achieved through collaboration, and I am thrilled to share that message with the world during Super Bowl LVII with Rémy Martin."

Conceptualized by creative agency Fred & Farid New York and through the vision of Terence Neale, a globally renowned director who is known for creating stunning movie-like narratives, Rémy Martin and multi-hyphenate, powerhouse talent Serena Williams, work as one to evoke passion and inspire unity for viewers of "Inch by Inch." The ad begins with a silhouette of Williams, walking through a stadium tunnel, to kick off the much-anticipated full creative spot. As Williams is illuminated and comes into focus, her inspirational words echo throughout the campaign and drive the narrative, which highlights the many different ways that teamwork is cultivated – whether through chefs in a bustling kitchen, a dance troupe, a group of urban cowboys, and of course, a football team. As Williams concludes her monologue, we find her seated, and enjoying a neat glass of Rémy Martin.

Highlighting the different ways that teams work together, the inspirational sentiment of "Inch by Inch" ties closely to Rémy Martin's core values. Just as the dedicated combination of many talents, from Cellar Masters to distillers and winemakers, Rémy Martin joins together to create the most radiant and high-end Cognac since 1724. Whether it be Rémy Martin VSOP, the signature style of the House or Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, which commemorates the reward of excellence bestowed on Rémy Martin by King Louis XV or the Cellar Master's signature blend of Rémy Martin XO, all are derived with knowledge passed down from generation to generation. Together, the passions of all members of the Rémy Martin team combine to achieve true excellence, like the teams showcased in "Inch by Inch."

To celebrate the campaign launch, Rémy Martin joins forces with Cocktail Courier to create game-day inspired cocktails for an elevated Super Bowl experience. Rémy Martin's cocktail kit features The Rémy Sidecar, made with Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and is available until February 17th at a suggested retail price of $97.99. The kit is available for purchase on CocktailCourier.com.

Rémy Martin VSOP and Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal can be enjoyed neat, with a single ice cube, or in an elevated cocktail that highlights their exceptional flavors. You can find recipes for The Rémy V.S.O.P. Mule or The Rémy 1738 Sidecar below for at-home enjoyment this Super Bowl Sunday, which are two exceptional cocktails that spotlight the natural flavors of Rémy Martin's expressions for a brand-new take on big game imbibing.

The Rémy V.S.O.P. Mule

2 oz Rémy Martin VSOP

½ oz lime juice

4 oz ginger beer

Lime wheel

Instructions:

Pour 2 oz of Rémy Martin VSOP and 1/2 oz of lime juice into a copper mug.

Add ice cubes and 4 oz of ginger beer.

Stir to combine.

To garnish, drop a lime wedge into the mug.

The Rémy 1738 Sidecar

2 oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal

¾ oz Cointreau

¾ oz lemon juice

Instructions:

Pour 2 oz of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, ¾ oz of Cointreau and ¾ oz of lemon juice into a shaker filled with ice.

Shake, strain and pour into a coupette glass.

Finish with lemon peel for freshness.

For more information visit RemyMartin.com

Instagram @RemyMartinUS | Twitter @RemyMartinUS | Facebook RemyMartinUSA

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

ABOUT SERENA WILLIAMS

SERENA WILLIAMS has overcome insurmountable odds to win 23 career Grand Slams. Her tennis achievements, combined with her off-court success in business, philanthropy and fashion, make her one of the most recognizable icons in the world. In November 2021, Williams served as an executive producer on the Academy Award®- nominated film KING RICHARD, a biopic based on her family. In March 2022, Serena Ventures launched its venture capital fund and currently maintains a portfolio of over 60 companies with a focus on diverse leadership. Williams' fashion brand, S by Serena, celebrates body positivity and female empowerment. Williams recently became a published author with the release of her children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai . In December of 2022 Williams announced that she had teamed up with two CPG veterans to launch Will Perform, a line of clean, cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions designed to reimagine recovery.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

CREATIVE CREDITS

Brand: Rémy Martin

Title of Ad: Inch by Inch

Agency: FRED & FARID New York

Director: Terence Neale

Director of Photography: Xiaolong Liu

Stylist (Main Cast): Lina Palacios

Stylist (Serena Williams): Kimberly Sussman

Choreographer: Amanda Alvarez

