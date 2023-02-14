National Women in Roofing to hold sixth annual conference in Dallas

Awards, scholarship recipients, and education content at NWiR Day 2023



DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth annual NWiR Day is the premier conference for multidisciplinary women professionals in the roofing industry to get together to learn about the latest business strategies and tactics and share their secrets to success. This one-day conference in Dallas, Texas on March 5th will use the theme of "Follow Your Path" as attendees connect, discover, and cultivate new relationships with fellow roofing professionals.

Hundreds of women who work in the roofing industry gather together to support each other and share successes.

The mission of NWiR is to empower women in the roofing industry. The content of NWiR Day will be focused on the needs of women; everyone is invited to attend and join with us to listen and learn from the lived experience of women in the roofing industry.

Michelle Boykin, Chair of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, says, "We are focused on a purposeful movement highlighting the success of NWiR's talented members. These women (and our allied male members) are working daily to transform the roofing industry to be more inclusive and balanced. We are honored to have a slate of such gifted speakers who represent the very best of our industry."

In preparation for NWiR Day, the NWiR Mentoring Committee continued the N.E.W.S. (Network of Educating Women Scholarship) Conference Attendee Program for women who own or work for roofing contracting companies. With over 25 applicants, four women have been selected to receive a NWiR mentor, sponsored travel expenses, and registration fees to NWiR Day and the International Roofing Expo. Kelley Caron, Chair of the Mentoring Committee: "We are thrilled with the caliber of these roofing contractors who are also first-time attendees to NWiR Day and the IRE. Research indicates that attendance at these events can influence one's career trajectory and benefit not just the attendee, but her company/employer as well."

A highlight of the NWiR Day program is the announcement of the award winners. Lisa Garcia, Chair of the Awards Committee explains that the WORLD Award honors women in the roofing industry who have demonstrated service to NWiR. The WORLD Veteran Award is to honor roofing professionals who have exhibited outstanding commitment and leadership in the roofing industry and to NWiR; and the WORLD Rising Star Award is to recognize the achievements of emerging talent in the roofing industry and NWiR who represent the next generation of leaders. These winners have been nominated by their peers, selected by a committee, and will be announced at NWiR Day.

Ellen Thorp, Executive Director of NWiR, explains, "We are seeing a significant movement not just in the roofing industry but in all of the skilled trades and construction related industries towards the inclusion of women and also recognition of the valuable contributions of women to these industries. Not only can women fulfill a need to help the labor shortage, but they also bring unique skills and assets to the organizations in which they work. National Women in Roofing Day is a way to recognize these valuable contributions of women and also to continue in raising the level of professionalism in the roofing industry by providing education."

Sessions will cover topics including business development, communications, career development, mentoring, recruitment, roofing technology advancements, and of course, networking. This program is intended to foster conversation and learning, and will include a light breakfast, lunch, snacks, and the evening activity. The first 400 attendees will also receive a swag bag of gifts from NWiR sponsors.

A book discussion, wellness session, brunch, and a roof walk will take place on Monday, March 6th. Attendees are sure to experience insight, inspiration, and enjoyment as they learn from and with the best in the business. NWiR Day is held in conjunction with the International Roofing Expo, sponsored by the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA).

Popular brands Beacon Building Products, CertainTeed, GAF, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, SRS Distribution Inc, TAMKO, and Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance provide significant support for the day as Diamond Sponsors of the association. These companies walk the walk when it comes to empowering women in the roofing industry.

About National Women in Roofing

National Women in Roofing (NWiR) is a non-profit volunteer-based organization that supports and advances the careers of women roofing professionals, from manufacturing to design to installation, investigation to repair to management, and every step in between. NWiR provides networking, mentoring, education, and recruitment opportunities from the rooftop to the boardroom, for the young professional at the start of her career to the seasoned manager in the executive suite. Through a commitment to connect and empower women in roofing, NWiR members contribute to the overall betterment and professionalism of the roofing industry.

Membership also includes and welcomes men who support the inclusion of women in the roofing industry. Working together, NWiR members are bringing the industry to a new level of excellence by supporting and promoting the contributions of women as an essential component to the future of roofing. Learn more at www.nationalwomeninroofing.org

