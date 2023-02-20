Nexcess & The Trevor Project team up to benefit LGBTQ youth with new online store proceeds

Nexcess & The Trevor Project team up to benefit LGBTQ youth with new online store proceeds

All proceeds will go to the nonprofit, which provides 24/7 crisis support services to LGBTQ young people

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the premium hosting provider optimized for WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento, today announced the launch of an inaugural charity donation program, with the first recipient being The Trevor Project, a mental health and suicide prevention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ youth. All proceeds from the newly launched Nexcess Swag Shop will go to the charity.

"We wanted proceeds to benefit nonprofits because we want to give back to the community."

Each quarter, Nexcess employees vote on a cause to support through the online store, the first of which being the Trevor Project. Founded in 1998, the organization was formed as a response to a public health crisis affecting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.

"Nexcess is a diverse and inclusive family of helpful humans," says Misty Combs, Director of Human Resources.

"We wanted proceeds to benefit nonprofits because we want to give back to the community and we're thrilled to be able to support The Trevor Project this quarter."

Nexcess previously donated to No Kid Hungry, a program dedicated to ending childhood hunger through school breakfasts, summer meals, and more.

"We're equally excited that we used our own products to facilitate the development of the Swag Shop," adds Combs.

The Swag Shop, which was created with StoreBuilder by Nexcess, is built off WordPress and powered by fully managed WooCommerce hosting. With a few clicks, users can create a customized store to sell just about anything online.

"I'm not brand new to WordPress, but I wouldn't call myself a web developer," says Field Marketing Manager Christine Clauder, who created the website.

"The process was intuitive, simple, and fast. There's no reason anyone – regardless of what level of expertise – can't create a store when it's this easy."

Nexcess invites visitors to check out the shop, which features a wide array of products including t-shirts, hoodies, beanies, drinkware, and more.

If you want to learn more about The Trevor Project and its mission, visit The Trevor Project. Thinking about making your own online store? Check out StoreBuilder and fully managed WooCommerce hosting from Nexcess.

About Nexcess

Serving SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them for more than 22 years, Nexcess provides a fully managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento sites and stores. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, we collectively manage 10 global data centers, have more than 500,000+ sites under management, serve over 170,000 paying and 2.5 million freemium software customers spanning 150 countries, and provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of experts 24/7/365.

