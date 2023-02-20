SMIRNOFF IS MAKING OVER THE MARGARITA FOR NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY - ALL THE MARGARITAS - THE MARGARETS, MARKS , MAGGIES, AND MARGES TOO

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Crashes National Margarita Day with Sweet & Spicy Makeovers – the Cocktails and the People – in LA, Miami and Dallas

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With National Margarita Day right around the corner on February 22, Smirnoff is mixing things up, making over the classic margarita, as well as anyone named Margarita (or Margaret, Marge, Maggie, Mark or Marcus for that matter!). In honor of its signature spicy margarita, the "Tama-Rita", Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind, is crashing National Margarita Day celebrations across the country serving up a perfectly balanced sweet and spicy alternative to the classic cocktail. But the makers of the world's No. 1 Vodka isn't stopping there… Smirnoff will also serve-up sweet and spicy makeovers to spice up the occasion.

To celebrate bolder choices and breaking tradition, Smirnoff is teaming up with some of the hottest beauty and lifestyle influencers in LA, Miami and Dallas to help our fans 21+ show-off how they bring their sweetest, spiciest selves to the party.

"We're twisting things up and making over America's No. 1 cocktail – the margarita – for National Margarita Day," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson , North America brand leader, Smirnoff. "We want people to know, YES, you can make a margarita with vodka, and with Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind you can make a delicious margarita with that perfect blend of sweet, tangy and spicy we all crave in our cocktails."

The perfect pairing for Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind cocktails? Deliciously sweet & spicy bites with a side of the hottest beats. That's what's on the menu at each pop-up experience. To learn more about how Smirnoff is taking over National Margarita Day, reach out to Smirnoff@taylorstrategy.com .

Originally made popular in Mexico, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind first rolled out in US markets in 2020, quickly becoming a go-to for any sweet or spicy celebration. Next up for the variant? Launching the brand's ¡Living Locura! campaign – more details to come.

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind has 35% alcohol by volume (ABV) and a suggested retail price of $12.99 for a 750ml bottle. To find out if Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind is available near you, visit smirnoff.com. Fans celebrating National Margarita Day at home can also get in on the fun with the signature Tama-Rita cocktail recipe:

RECIPE

1.5 oz Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind

0.75 oz Lime Juice

0.75 oz Real Agave Syrup

0.5 oz Curaçao

Tajín Rim, Lime Wheel & Jalapeño Garnish

METHOD

Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a service glass over fresh ice. Garnish & serve.

When making over your margarita for National Margarita Day the Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind way, please remember to always drink responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, serving as a catalyst to revolutionize drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

