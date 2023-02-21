MOVE OVER, CRYPTO | WHY GOLD IS SO IMPORTANT IN 2023

Three key errors Americans make with their retirement accounts.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating the choppy seas of economic uncertainty isn't as perilous as you might think, according to one specialist with decades of experience in the retirement field. Brad Chastain, formerly with Vanguard and current Director of Education at U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority, says there are three key mistakes people are making in 2023.

Chastain says, "Uncertainty leads to indecision. By the time the future arrives, it may already be too late. Waiting to recover and not preparing for the unexpected are the key things to avoid. The answer is simply diversification."

Watch Chastain's latest video on why holding precious metals as part of a diversified portfolio is better than having just stocks and bonds.

FORMER U.S. MINT DIRECTORS WEIGH IN

Edmund C. Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, agrees with Chastain. Moy said, "Brad's thoughts on diversification are thoughtful, balanced, and in my opinion, spot on. I was Mint Director during the financial crisis and Great Recession of 2008 and saw the demand for the U.S. Mint's gold bullion skyrocket 700%, mostly from individual investors scrambling to diversify their portfolios. And not so coincidentally, the popularity of gold IRAs also soared during this period. In today's economic uncertainty, it's smart to get ahead of the curve and diversify your retirement portfolio.

Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve, says "Brad makes a crucial point. Don't wait to protect your wealth. You cannot protect your assets if you wait for the first signs of trouble. Few of us have the time and knowledge to watch economic conditions and respond before Wall Street, and big institutional players have acted. Operating on the rule buy on the rumor, sell on the news,' they anticipate trouble before we can see it coming. Then you're buying insurance with the hurricane already on the horizon. Protection is much more expensive than if you can get it." Learn more insights from these former Mint Directors on U.S. Money Reserve's website: https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/news/executive-insights/

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

