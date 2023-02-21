UCLOUDLINK Gains More Industry Recognition in China to Accelerate Business Growth

-The Company's cloud SIM 5G Terminal has been added to China's 2023 National Demonstration List of New Information Technology Consumption Demonstration Program (Shenzhen City) and the research center managed by the Company has been recognized as a Guangdong Engineering Technology Research Center

HONG KONG, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that UCLOUDLINK's cloud SIM multi-network intelligent 5G access terminal was selected as one of the "National Information Technology Consumption Demonstration Programs (Shenzhen City)" during the Information Consumption Experience Week in Shenzhen in January 2023. In the same month, the Company's managed Wireless Multi-Network Intelligent Connection Engineering Technology Research Center has also been approved as one of the Guangdong Engineering Technology Research Centers by the Department of Science and Technology of Guangdong Province.

Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, commented, "We are proud that UCLOUDLINK's proprietary cloud SIM technology and contributions to future innovation have been recognized by these esteemed organizations. We believe these achievements are a testament to our continued technological advancements in mobile data connectivity technology that push the boundaries of mobile data applications and user experience. We believe our solution and service offerings powered by cloud SIM technology will be the primary drivers of our local PaaS and SaaS platform ecosystem as we look to expand our presence in the mainland China market and beyond."

The honors further validate UCLOUDLINK's leading position in developing and offering innovative mobile network solutions. In the future, UCLOUDLINK plans to seize these opportunities to further strengthen and accelerate business development and technology innovation, ensuring reliable, high-quality and innovative mobile data connectivity solutions for its customers and users.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

