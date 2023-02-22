Territorium Launches LifeJourney, a First-In-Market AI-Powered Skills and Competency Toolkit, to Bridge the Gap Between Learning and Employability

Secure, portable AI-powered toolkit improves students' lifetime earning power by capturing formal and informal learning and work experiences, matching skills to opportunity

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Territorium , a global education technology leader with 11 million active users across 15 countries, today announced the launch of LifeJourney, an AI-powered toolkit designed to facilitate the intersections and transitions between K-12, higher education, and workforce readiness. The secure and interoperable toolkit enables students to take control of their digital credentials and improve their lifetime earning power through personalized learning, assessments, and career opportunities with a data-rich, skills-based comprehensive learner record (CLR) of each learner's capabilities.

https://www.territorium.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Territorium) (PRNewswire)

Territorium's goals for LifeJourney:

Enable Equity in college readiness, admissions, re-entry, and transfer parity in education

Empower Learner Agency beyond a course and letter grade on a traditional transcript

Drive Employability Readiness and demonstrate all that is possible beyond a resume

"My co-founder and I started as college students attempting to solve a problem for ourselves, to demonstrate our competency and skills inside and outside the classroom," said Guillermo Elizondo, co-founder and CEO, Territorium. "A decade later, our technology has enabled that very thing for millions of learners."

Territorium's AI-powered LifeJourney toolkit comprises TerritoriumCLR – a 1EdTech-certified Comprehensive Learner Record – assessment services, and CareerBit, all integrated into a seamless toolkit.

"As a lifelong educator and believer in the power of technology, Territorium is driving a new normal that will profoundly impact education and employment. We are proud to consider them as a key partner," said Serena Sacks-Mandel, Microsoft Global CTO - Education.

LifeJourney maps assessment results and curriculum to competencies and skills and provides institutions and students with access to the only industry-certified education to employability toolkit of its kind, built around understanding each learner in a more personalized and holistic way, beyond courses and grades.

"The academic transcript and resume have largely been the most accepted keys for social mobility and economic opportunity, but they fail to provide a complete and verified record of a person's holistic competencies and skills," said Jonell Sanchez, Chief Growth Officer, Territorium. "Our LifeJourney toolkit empowers institutions and enables all students, especially the nearly 40 million adults with some or no college degree, to demonstrate their complete capabilities in a verified digital record, including the skills they have acquired from all of their experiences."

LifeJourney is fully integrated with the leading learning management systems, student information systems, and human resource information systems. The fully-interoperable toolkit allows students to stack digital credentials, and enables employers and post-secondary institutions access to their all-encompassing skills and competencies comprehensive learner record.

"Through Territorium's CLR, we are able to gather the evidence we need for validating student competencies and skills, and empower our students to articulate their capabilities far greater than what a transcript can do," said Dr. Solomon Alao, Assistant Vice President, Outcome Assessment, Morgan State University. "Territorium's new LifeJourney toolkit gives higher education the solutions we need to improve both educational and employment opportunities for our students."

For more information on LifeJourney, visit territorium.com

About Territorium

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium's solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and skills acquisition, wherever it happens. Territorium is certified by 1EdTech and has supported more than 11 million users worldwide. Territorium serves Fortune 100 companies, education service providers, technology organizations, education ministries and systems, K12, post-secondary institutions and workforce providers. For more information, visit www.territorium.com

