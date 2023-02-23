Alpha Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Posts net income of $220.7 million , or $13.37 per diluted share, for the quarter

Reports fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $247.9 million

Returns roughly $517 million to shareholders through buybacks in 2022

Returns approximately $100 million to shareholders through dividends declared in 2022

Increases share buyback authorization to $1.2 billion from prior level of $1 billion

Increases quarterly dividend to $0.44 from $0.418 per share

BRISTOL, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022.

(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Net income $220.7 $252.8 $257.4 Net income per diluted share $13.37 $14.27 $13.45 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $247.9 $296.2 $318.5 Operating cash flow $185.0 $497.0 $104.3 Capital expenditures ($61.0) ($33.3) ($22.9) Tons of coal sold 3.9 4.1 4.0

__________________________________ 1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"2022 was an extremely successful year for our company," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "Even with the previously-announced fourth quarter issues that prevented us from finishing as strong as we would have liked, the year as a whole brought about record performance in Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow as well as the successful elimination of our term loan debt. In 2022, we returned more than half a billion dollars of capital to our stockholders in the form of share repurchases and we declared another $100 million in dividends in 2022, the most recent of which we paid on January 3, 2023. Additionally, the Alpha board has approved an increase in the share repurchase authorization of $200 million to further demonstrate our commitment to our capital return program. We look forward to bringing this positive momentum into the rest of 2023."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported net income of $220.7 million, or $13.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, the company had net income of $252.8 million, or $14.27 per diluted share.

For the fourth quarter, total Adjusted EBITDA was $247.9 million, compared to $296.2 million in the third quarter 2022.

Todd Munsey, chief financial officer, commented on the fourth quarter results: "As mentioned in our earnings pre-announcement, fourth quarter volumes were weaker than expected, largely due to challenging geology and transportation issues, both of which have continued to improve as we have worked through the first quarter of 2023."

Coal Revenues





(millions)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Met Segment $804.9 $840.6 All Other $16.3 $27.2 Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $699.0 $718.1 All Other (excl. freight & handling)(1) $16.3 $27.2



Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Met Segment 3.8 3.9 All Other 0.1 0.2

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Met Segment $186.29 $184.31 All Other $126.10 $109.27

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results

of Operations."

Fourth quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $186.29 per ton and net realization in the All Other category was $126.10.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the fourth quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended Dec. 31, 2022

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton(1) % of Met Tons

Sold Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms 1.1 $218.3 $196.88 33 % Domestic 0.9 $170.2 $195.01 26 % Export - Australian Indexed 1.4 $253.4 $183.59 41 % Total Met Coal Revenues 3.4 $641.9 $190.94 100 % Thermal Coal Revenues 0.4 $57.0 $146.24

Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1) 3.8 $698.9 $186.29



__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results

of Operations."



Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Cost of Coal Sales $549.1 $554.1 Cost of Coal Sales (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1) $434.3 $425.4

(per ton) Met Segment(1) $112.97 $104.86 All Other(1) $80.76 $67.48

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-

GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's fourth quarter Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $112.97 per ton. Third quarter cost of coal sales for the Met segment was $104.86. Cost of coal sales for the All Other category increased to $80.76 per ton in the fourth quarter 2022 against an average cost of $67.48 per ton in the third quarter 2022. The higher costs in fourth quarter were attributable to operational challenges and approximately $2.00 per ton of discretionary incentive compensation to our employees.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter decreased to $185.0 million as compared to $497.0 million in the third quarter 2022. Third quarter 2022 operating cash flow included an approximate $235 million reduction in accounts receivable as a result of coal indices softening from historical highs reached earlier in the year. In addition, the fourth quarter operating cash was reduced by a reclass to deposits of approximately $85 million related to the previously announced quarterly and special dividend. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter 2022 were $61.0 million compared to $33.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the company had total liquidity of $441.1 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $301.9 million, short-term investments of $46.1 million, and $93.1 million of unused availability under the ABL. The future available capacity under the ABL is subject to inventory and accounts receivable collateral requirements and the maintenance of certain financial ratios. As of December 31, 2022, the company had no borrowings and $61.9 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of December 31, 2022, was $11 million.

Dividend Program

On February 21, 2023, Alpha's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share, increased from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.418 per share, which will become payable on April 3, 2023 for holders of record as of March 15, 2023.

Any decision to pay future cash dividends will be made by the board and depend on Alpha's future earnings and financial condition and other relevant factors.

Share Repurchase Program

In 2022, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. On February 21, 2023, Alpha's board increased this authorization by $200 million, bringing the total authorization of the share repurchase program to $1.2 billion. As of January 31, 2023, the company has acquired approximately 3.8 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $560 million. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of January 31, 2023 was 15,326,644, not including the potentially dilutive effect of unexercised warrant shares or unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will continue to be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

Operational and Performance Update

During the fourth quarter, in our continuing efforts to secure in-demand supplies and services, our subsidiary Maxxim Rebuild Co., LLC ("Maxxim") purchased certain assets of Industrial Plating and Machine, Inc., which manufactures essential mining equipment components, including gear cases. In addition, in January 2023, Maxxim completed a series of transactions to acquire a number of coal trucks and related equipment and facilities.

As of February 14, 2023, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 38% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $195.89 per ton and 52% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $119.79 per ton. In the All Other category the company is 97% committed and priced at an average price of $94.08 per ton.



2023 Guidance in millions of tons Low High Metallurgical 15.0 16.0 Thermal 1.4 1.8 Met Segment 16.4 17.8 All Other 0.3 0.6 Total Shipments 16.7 18.4





Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Average Price Metallurgical - Domestic

$193.17 Metallurgical - Export

$207.66 Metallurgical Total 38 % $195.89 Thermal 52 % $119.79 Met Segment 39 % $186.39 All Other 97 % $94.08





Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed

Metallurgical Total 38 %

Thermal — %

Met Segment 34 %

All Other — %







Costs per ton4 Low High Met Segment $106.00 $112.00 All Other $87.00 $93.00





In millions (except taxes) Low High SG&A5 $59 $65 Idle Operations Expense $21 $31 Cash Interest Expense $2 $10 DD&A $115 $135 Capital Expenditures $250 $280 Tax Rate 15 % 20 %









Notes: 1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of February 14, 2023. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses.

Additionally, the board of directors has scheduled the company's annual meeting of stockholders for May 3, 2023.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on February 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.alphametresources.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "Adjusted cost of produced coal sold." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. We also use Adjusted cost of produced coal sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 821,142

$ 826,558

$ 4,092,987

$ 2,252,624 Other revenues 2,306

1,658

8,605

6,062 Total revenues 823,448

828,216

4,101,592

2,258,686 Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items

shown separately below) 549,143

494,554

2,285,969

1,677,782 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,930

29,786

107,620

110,047 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,943

6,550

23,765

26,520 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,460

3,842

19,498

13,244 Asset impairment and restructuring —

—

—

(561) Selling, general and administrative

expenses (exclusive of depreciation,

depletion and amortization shown

separately above) 23,279

19,010

71,618

63,901 Total other operating loss (income):













Mark-to-market adjustment for

acquisition-related obligations (1,735)

1,516

8,880

19,525 Other expense (income) 2,794

(5,682)

3,363

(10,972) Total costs and expenses 606,814

549,576

2,520,713

1,899,486 Income from operations 216,634

278,640

1,580,879

359,200 Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (1,747)

(16,364)

(21,802)

(69,654) Interest income 1,775

13

3,187

336 Equity loss in affiliates (6,028)

(2,988)

(14,346)

(4,149) Miscellaneous income, net 2,298

1,341

6,832

6,465 Total other expense, net (3,702)

(17,998)

(26,129)

(67,002) Income before income taxes 212,932

260,642

1,554,750

292,198 Income tax benefit (expense) 7,748

(3,197)

(106,205)

(3,408) Net income $ 220,680

$ 257,445

$ 1,448,545

$ 288,790















Basic income per common share $ 13.86

$ 13.93

$ 82.82

$ 15.66 Diluted income per common share: $ 13.37

$ 13.45

$ 79.49

$ 15.30















Weighted average shares - basic 15,923,288

18,484,309

17,490,886

18,441,175 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,504,793

19,135,326

18,222,397

18,871,682

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 301,906

$ 81,211 Short-term investments 46,052

— Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $239 and $393 as

of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 407,210

489,241 Inventories, net 200,574

129,382 Short-term deposits 84,748

425 Short-term restricted cash 24,547

11,977 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,384

35,750 Total current assets 1,114,421

747,986 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of

$491,186 and $443,856 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 442,645

362,218 Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of

$77,333 and $52,444 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 451,062

444,302 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $53,719 and $34,221 as

of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 55,102

74,197 Long-term restricted investments 105,735

30,949 Long-term restricted cash 28,941

89,426 Deferred income taxes 11,378

— Other non-current assets 103,195

108,634 Total assets $ 2,312,479

$ 1,857,712 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,078

$ 2,989 Trade accounts payable 106,037

90,093 Acquisition-related obligations - current 28,254

22,405 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 265,256

180,442 Total current liabilities 402,625

295,929 Long-term debt 7,897

445,562 Acquisition-related obligations - long-term —

19,000 Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 188,247

231,876 Pension obligations 110,836

159,930 Asset retirement obligations 142,048

132,013 Deferred income taxes 10,874

317 Other non-current liabilities 20,197

26,176 Total liabilities 882,724

1,310,803 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized, none issued —

— Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 21.7 million issued

and 15.5 million outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 20.8 million issued and 18.4

million outstanding at December 31, 2021 217

208 Additional paid-in capital 815,442

784,743 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,162)

(58,503) Treasury stock, at cost: 6.2 million shares at December 31, 2022 and 2.4 million shares

at December 31, 2021 (649,061)

(107,800) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 1,275,319

(71,739) Total stockholders' equity 1,429,755

546,909 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,312,479

$ 1,857,712

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Operating activities:





Net income $ 1,448,545

$ 288,790 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 107,620

110,047 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 19,498

13,244 Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount 233

1,258 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 8,282

12,338 Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 8,880

19,525 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 43

(9,911) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 23,765

26,520 Employee benefit plans, net (4,492)

(1,751) Deferred income taxes (14,521)

(163) Asset impairment and restructuring —

(561) Stock-based compensation 7,484

5,315 Equity loss in affiliates 14,346

4,149 Other, net (994)

(6,570) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Trade accounts receivable, net 82,774

(336,240) Inventories, net (63,169)

(21,331) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (12,031)

61,581 Deposits (84,314)

26,853 Other non-current assets 11,268

(250) Trade accounts payable 3,721

25,154 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (6,872)

15,961 Acquisition-related obligations (22,264)

(18,121) Asset retirement obligations (18,699)

(16,306) Other non-current liabilities (25,098)

(24,588) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,484,005

174,943 Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (164,309)

(83,300) Proceeds on disposal of assets 3,623

8,224 Cash paid for business acquired (24,878)

— Capital contributions to equity affiliates (19,556)

(6,677) Purchases of investment securities (269,420)

(17,985) Maturity of investment securities 149,397

13,265 Other, net (4,214)

(3,382) Net cash used in investing activities (329,357)

(89,855) Financing activities:





Repurchases of long-term debt —

(18,415) Principal repayments of long-term debt (450,622)

(119,097) Dividend and dividend equivalents paid (13,360)

— Common stock repurchases and related expenses (521,803)

(786) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 5,643

— Other, net (1,726)

(8,747) Net cash used in financing activities (981,868)

(147,045) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 172,780

(61,957) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 182,614

244,571 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 355,394

$ 182,614







Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 25,895

$ 63,061 Cash paid for income taxes $ 139,663

$ 176 Cash received for income tax refunds $ 6

$ 64,498 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:





Financing leases and capital financing - equipment $ 9,833

$ 787 Accrued capital expenditures $ 18,456

$ 9,964 Accrued common stock repurchases $ 3,016

$ — Accrued dividend payable $ 88,128

$ —

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of December 31,

2022

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 301,906

$ 81,211 Short-term restricted cash 24,547

11,977 Long-term restricted cash 28,941

89,426 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 355,394

$ 182,614

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 220,680

$ 252,817

$ 257,445

$ 1,448,545

$ 288,790 Interest expense 1,747

1,754

16,364

21,802

69,654 Interest income (1,775)

(1,059)

(13)

(3,187)

(336) Income tax (benefit) expense (7,748)

5,730

3,197

106,205

3,408 Depreciation, depletion and

amortization 23,930

27,925

29,786

107,620

110,047 Non-cash stock compensation

expense 3,381

1,520

964

7,484

5,315 Mark-to-market adjustment -

acquisition-related obligations (1,735)

(2,954)

1,516

8,880

19,525 Gain on settlement of acquisition-

related obligations —

—

(1,125)

—

(1,125) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,943

5,921

6,550

23,765

26,520 Asset impairment and restructuring —

—

—

—

(561) Amortization of acquired

intangibles, net 3,460

4,543

3,842

19,498

13,244 Adjusted EBITDA $ 247,883

$ 296,197

$ 318,526

$ 1,740,612

$ 534,481

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 804,876

$ 16,266

$ 821,142 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (105,911)

1

(105,910) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 698,965

$ 16,267

$ 715,232 Tons sold 3,752

129

3,881 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 186.29

$ 126.10

$ 184.29











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 541,547

$ 7,596

$ 549,143 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 19,575

4,083

23,658 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,412

2,531

5,943 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,517

943

3,460 Total Cost of coal sales $ 567,051

$ 15,153

$ 582,204 Less: Freight and handling costs (105,911)

1

(105,910) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (19,575)

(4,083)

(23,658) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,412)

(2,531)

(5,943) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (2,517)

(943)

(3,460) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (11,754)

2,821

(8,933) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 423,882

$ 10,418

$ 434,300 Tons sold 3,752

129

3,881 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 112.97

$ 80.76

$ 111.90



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to

selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 804,876

$ 16,266

$ 821,142 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (567,051)

(15,153)

(582,204) GAAP Coal margin $ 237,825

$ 1,113

$ 238,938 Tons sold 3,752

129

3,881 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 63.39

$ 8.63

$ 61.57













GAAP Coal margin $ 237,825

$ 1,113

$ 238,938 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 19,575

4,083

23,658 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,412

2,531

5,943 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,517

943

3,460 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 11,754

(2,821)

8,933 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 275,083

$ 5,849

$ 280,932 Tons sold 3,752

129

3,881 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 73.32

$ 45.34

$ 72.39













(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to

selling, general and administrative functions.













Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 840,638

$ 27,211

$ 867,849 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (122,585)

(3)

(122,588) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 718,053

$ 27,208

$ 745,261 Tons sold 3,896

249

4,145 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 184.31

$ 109.27

$ 179.80













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 534,718

$ 19,337

$ 554,055 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 26,747

906

27,653 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,390

2,531

5,921 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,591

952

4,543 Total Cost of coal sales $ 568,446

$ 23,726

$ 592,172 Less: Freight and handling costs (122,585)

(3)

(122,588) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (26,747)

(906)

(27,653) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,390)

(2,531)

(5,921) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (3,591)

(952)

(4,543) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (3,580)

(2,531)

(6,111) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 408,553

$ 16,803

$ 425,356 Tons sold 3,896

249

4,145 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 104.86

$ 67.48

$ 102.62



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to

selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 840,638

$ 27,211

$ 867,849 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (568,446)

(23,726)

(592,172) GAAP Coal margin $ 272,192

$ 3,485

$ 275,677 Tons sold 3,896

249

4,145 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 69.86

$ 14.00

$ 66.51













GAAP Coal margin $ 272,192

$ 3,485

$ 275,677 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 26,747

906

27,653 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,390

2,531

5,921 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,591

952

4,543 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 3,580

2,531

6,111 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 309,500

$ 10,405

$ 319,905 Tons sold 3,896

249

4,145 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 79.44

$ 41.79

$ 77.18



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to

selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 811,528

$ 15,030

$ 826,558 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (127,925)

(16)

(127,941) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 683,603

$ 15,014

$ 698,617 Tons sold 3,784

240

4,024 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 180.66

$ 62.56

$ 173.61













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 481,317

$ 13,237

$ 494,554 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 24,560

5,041

29,601 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,401

3,149

6,550 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,922

(80)

3,842 Total Cost of coal sales $ 513,200

$ 21,347

$ 534,547 Less: Freight and handling costs (127,925)

(16)

(127,941) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (24,560)

(5,041)

(29,601) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,401)

(3,149)

(6,550) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (3,922)

80

(3,842) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (3,533)

1,363

(2,170) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 349,859

$ 14,584

$ 364,443 Tons sold 3,784

240

4,024 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 92.46

$ 60.77

$ 90.57



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to

selling, general and administrative functions.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 811,528

$ 15,030

$ 826,558 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (513,200)

(21,347)

(534,547) GAAP Coal margin $ 298,328

$ (6,317)

$ 292,011 Tons sold 3,784

240

4,024 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 78.84

$ (26.32)

$ 72.57













GAAP Coal margin $ 298,328

$ (6,317)

$ 292,011 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 24,560

5,041

29,601 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,401

3,149

6,550 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,922

(80)

3,842 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 3,533

(1,363)

2,170 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 333,744

$ 430

$ 334,174 Tons sold 3,784

240

4,024 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 88.20

$ 1.79

$ 83.05



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to

selling, general and administrative functions.





Year Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 4,018,515

$ 74,472

$ 4,092,987 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (529,043)

(20)

(529,063) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 3,489,472

$ 74,452

$ 3,563,924 Tons sold 15,478

900

16,378 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 225.45

$ 82.72

$ 217.60













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 2,225,771

$ 60,198

$ 2,285,969 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 100,584

6,036

106,620 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 13,590

10,175

23,765 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 15,699

3,799

19,498 Total Cost of coal sales $ 2,355,644

$ 80,208

$ 2,435,852 Less: Freight and handling costs (529,043)

(20)

(529,063) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (100,584)

(6,036)

(106,620) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (13,590)

(10,175)

(23,765) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (15,699)

(3,799)

(19,498) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (21,646)

(6,911)

(28,557) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 1,675,082

$ 53,267

$ 1,728,349 Tons sold 15,478

900

16,378 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 108.22

$ 59.19

$ 105.53



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to

selling, general and administrative functions.





Year Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 4,018,515

$ 74,472

$ 4,092,987 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (2,355,644)

(80,208)

(2,435,852) GAAP Coal margin $ 1,662,871

$ (5,736)

$ 1,657,135 Tons sold 15,478

900

16,378 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 107.43

$ (6.37)

$ 101.18













GAAP Coal margin $ 1,662,871

$ (5,736)

$ 1,657,135 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 100,584

6,036

106,620 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 13,590

10,175

23,765 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 15,699

3,799

19,498 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 21,646

6,911

28,557 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 1,814,390

$ 21,185

$ 1,835,575 Tons sold 15,478

900

16,378 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 117.22

$ 23.54

$ 112.08



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to

selling, general and administrative functions.



Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 2,173,647

$ 78,977

$ 2,252,624 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (380,457)

(520)

(380,977) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 1,793,190

$ 78,457

$ 1,871,647 Tons sold 15,569

1,270

16,839 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 115.18

$ 61.78

$ 111.15













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 1,607,157

$ 70,625

$ 1,677,782 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 99,963

9,362

109,325 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 13,571

12,949

26,520 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 13,671

(427)

13,244 Total Cost of coal sales $ 1,734,362

$ 92,509

$ 1,826,871 Less: Freight and handling costs (380,457)

(520)

(380,977) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (99,963)

(9,362)

(109,325) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (13,571)

(12,949)

(26,520) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (13,671)

427

(13,244) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (16,858)

(9,720)

(26,578) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 1,209,842

$ 60,385

$ 1,270,227 Tons sold 15,569

1,270

16,839 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 77.71

$ 47.55

$ 75.43



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to

selling, general and administrative functions.



Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 2,173,647

$ 78,977

$ 2,252,624 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (1,734,362)

(92,509)

(1,826,871) GAAP Coal margin $ 439,285

$ (13,532)

$ 425,753 Tons sold 15,569

1,270

16,839 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 28.22

$ (10.66)

$ 25.28













GAAP Coal margin $ 439,285

$ (13,532)

$ 425,753 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 99,963

9,362

109,325 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 13,571

12,949

26,520 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 13,671

(427)

13,244 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 16,858

9,720

26,578 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 583,348

$ 18,072

$ 601,420 Tons sold 15,569

1,270

16,839 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 37.47

$ 14.23

$ 35.72



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to

selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 423,882

$ 10,418

$ 434,300 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (37,238)

—

(37,238) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 386,644

$ 10,418

$ 397,062 Produced tons sold 3,561

130

3,691 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 108.58

$ 80.14

$ 107.58



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by

produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 408,553

$ 16,803

$ 425,356 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (21,222)

—

(21,222) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 387,331

$ 16,803

$ 404,134 Produced tons sold 3,795

249

4,044 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 102.06

$ 67.48

$ 99.93



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by

produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 349,859

$ 14,584

$ 364,443 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (22,798)

(660)

(23,458) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 327,061

$ 13,924

$ 340,985 Produced tons sold 3,610

235

3,845 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 90.60

$ 59.25

$ 88.68



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by

produced tons sold.



Year Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 1,675,082

$ 53,267

$ 1,728,349 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (119,473)

(37)

(119,510) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 1,555,609

$ 53,230

$ 1,608,839 Produced tons sold 14,938

900

15,838 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 104.14

$ 59.14

$ 101.58



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by

produced tons sold.



Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 1,209,842

$ 60,385

$ 1,270,227 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (97,872)

(660)

(98,532) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 1,111,970

$ 59,725

$ 1,171,695 Produced tons sold 14,638

1,265

15,903 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 75.96

$ 47.21

$ 73.68



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by

produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton

% of Met Tons

Sold Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,109

$ 218,337

$ 196.88

33 % Domestic 873

170,240

$ 195.01

26 % Export - Australian indexed 1,380

253,355

$ 183.59

41 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,362

$ 641,932

$ 190.94

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 390

57,033

$ 146.24



Total Met segment Coal revenues 3,752

698,965

$ 186.29



All Other Coal revenues 129

16,267

$ 126.10



Non-GAAP Coal revenues 3,881

$ 715,232

$ 184.29



Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues —

105,910







Coal revenues 3,881

$ 821,142









