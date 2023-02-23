BEACH WHISKEY INTRODUCES NEW SPIRIT-BASED CANNED COCKTAILS

The Canned Cocktails Come in 4 Delicious, Summer-Inspired Flavors

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Whiskey, the American-made clear whiskey brand owned by Darco Spirits, announced today the launch of their all-new Beach Whiskey Canned Cocktails. This spirit-based cocktail comes in four bright and fruit-forward, summer-inspired flavors: Watermelon Peach, Mango Lemonade, Pineapple Coconut and Strawberry Lemonade.

Capturing the idea of an endless summer in a versatile can, this premium canned cocktail allows you to bring your beach moment anywhere you want, from a pool or backyard to lake or mountain. Each bold fruit flavor is combined with clear Beach Whiskey, made from a unique filtration process that creates a distinctly smooth, round mouthfeel, resulting in a full-flavored cocktail that is perfect for all of life's adventures.

"We are excited to introduce Beach Whiskey Canned Cocktails, which perfectly encapsulates the ethos of our brand, all in a stylish and convenient slim can," said Rebecca Running, CEO of Darco Spirits. "Beach Whiskey is designed for consumers who are passionate about adventure, making cocktails a natural extension as they provide our quality whiskey in an easy, grab-and-go format. We hope our cans will be deliciously refreshing and enjoyed responsibly by beach goers who are getting away for Spring Break."

With a 5% ABV, Beach Whiskey Canned Cocktails come in 355 ML format and are available for purchase in a 4-pack for $13.99, all 4-Packs will be available for purchase at nationwide retailers such as GoPuff, Save Mart, Ridley's, Jackson's and more. For more information, visit beachwhiskey.com/canned-cocktails and follow them on Instagram @beachwhiskey.

ABOUT BEACH WHISKEY

Conceived in two different flavors, Island Coconut and Bonfire Cinnamon, Beach Whiskey's mixability lets consumers reinvent their favorite cocktails and discover new ones. The unique filtration process creates a distinctly smooth, round mouthfeel that gives Beach Whiskey drinkability unlike other harsh whiskeys, making it perfect on its own or in a cocktail.

ABOUT DARCO SPIRITS

Vision. Audacity. Perseverance. This is the SPIRIT of any great endeavor. Darco Spirits is born from this fire, driven by passion and purpose with the unmistakable resolve to do things our own way, blaze new trails, and have some fun! That is our blend, this is Darco Spirits.

