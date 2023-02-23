For the first time, guests can shop Coco & Eve's Sunny Honey tan collection in select stores nationwide.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco & Eve, an award-winning, hair, skin and bodycare company is expanding its availability at Ulta Beauty. Beginning February 26th, the Sunny Honey tan collection will be launching at select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, making it the first brick-and-mortar partnership for the brand. Since its debut in 2018, Coco & Eve products have been exclusively sold online, and now, the expansion to stores brings greater access and discovery.

Emerging Beauty Brand Coco & Eve Expands Retail Distribution at Ulta Beauty

"We are delighted to bring our Sunny Honey range to Ulta Beauty stores," says Emily Hamilton, Co-Founder of Coco & Eve. "This is our first brick-and-mortar presence in the U.S., and we couldn't think of a better partner. Not only is retail expansion a driving goal for the brand, but product innovation is key as well. This line has been well received since its launch. The infusion of skincare ingredients in sunless at-home tanning products have proven to be a staple year-round."

The six-piece collection is a current guest favorite and will be available in 452 Ulta Beauty stores in key markets such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The in-store launch follows the collection's online success on Ulta.com and lands in time for spring as guests prepare for warm weather occasions.

The Coco & Eve community loves the Sunny Honey range. In 2020, one Sunny Honey product was sold every 20 seconds. The Sunny Honey collection is anchored by the cult-favorite Bronzing Foam, a first of its kind product utilizing Cellushape™ technology, which contains antioxidants to smooth skin, fight cellulite, and blur pigmentation. This was followed by the launch of the Bronzing Face Drops, offering a glow with 100% natural DHA while boosting the skin with hydration through nourishing ingredients such as dragonfruit and hyaluronic acid, and most recently introduced was the Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist, a self-tanner for skincare lovers. The micromist technology allows for a fast absorbing, lightweight application for a streak-free glow.

The collection is vegan, cruelty-free and does not contain ingredients such as parabens, silicone, phthalates, and sulfates.

Coco & Eve's Sunny Honey Collection is now available at select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, ranging from $28-$35. Guests can shop the extended Coco & Eve collection at Ulta.com.

About Coco & Eve

From Bali to your bathroom, we combine raw virgin coconut with clinically proven actives and powerhouse botanicals to deliver top-to-toe benefits. We're coconuts about the science of beauty, so we've spent years testing, developing and perfecting our products to achieve unBALIevable results.

Coco & Eve contains no Nasties. 100% Vegan. Cruelty Free. No Silicones. No Sulphates. No Toxins. Gluten Free. No Parabens. No Phthalates. For more information, visit cocoandeve.com and follow @cocoandeve on Instagram.

