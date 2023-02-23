THE HOME DEPOT COUNTS DOWN TO SPRING WITH DAILY DEALS, EXPERT TIPS AND NEW INTERACTIVE WORKSHOPS

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® officially started the countdown to spring, launching new Special Buys of the Day, interactive workshops for DIYers of all ages, including in-store workshops for kids, and a new Countdown to Spring Hub to inspire spring projects inside and outside the home with the latest trends of the season.

No matter when the spring season starts for customers across the country, experts in garden, landscape, outdoor power, cleaning, grilling and patio are ready to make the transition easy and enjoyable.

"Spring is officially here at The Home Depot, and we're ready to help our customers tackle their home projects, whether they're staining a deck, spring cleaning or sprucing up their home's curb appeal," said Jeff Kinnaird, executive vice president of merchandising for The Home Depot. "Some of our customers decide on a new patio set or garden bed when the first sunny day arrives, but we prepare year-round to make sure that when it's time to roll up your sleeves, The Home Depot is the destination for all things spring."

Here's how The Home Depot is celebrating the busiest home improvement season of the year:

Special Buy of the Day: Customers can save daily on top products from outdoor power equipment brands like Ryobi to patio furniture from brands like Home Decorators Collection, Hampton Bay and StyleWell. These one-day, online-only sales are a great way to stock up on seasonal must-haves inside and out, and for great values. Homeowners can join the Customers can save daily on top products from outdoor power equipment brands like Ryobi to patio furniture from brands like Home Decorators Collection, Hampton Bay and StyleWell. These one-day, online-only sales are a great way to stock up on seasonal must-haves inside and out, and for great values. Homeowners can join the daily specials newsletter to be the first to know about the Special Buy of the Day and get deals sent straight to their inboxes.

Countdown to Spring Hub: Each week, The Home Depot will introduce new product categories and showcase themes to inspire spring projects inside and outside the home – from creating vegetable gardens to learning about the benefits of cordless power equipment. Homeowners can visit the Each week, The Home Depot will introduce new product categories and showcase themes to inspire spring projects inside and outside the home – from creating vegetable gardens to learning about the benefits of cordless power equipment. Homeowners can visit the Countdown to Spring Hub to browse guides for ideas on transforming spring inspiration into projects, see what's trending in home improvement this season and even purchase specific items directly from the hub.

Workshops: For those looking to level up DIY projects this spring, The Home Depot will offer free, interactive livestream 9 a.m. to noon . Kids Workshops vary by location, and registration is available online. For those looking to level up DIY projects this spring, The Home Depot will offer free, interactive livestream Virtual Workshops . From enhancing curb appeal and spring lawn prep, to how to stain a deck, how to install a vanity and more, knowledgeable associates can help customers take on projects and care for different areas of their homes. Free, in-person Kids Workshops will be available in-store on the first Saturday of each month from. Kids Workshops vary by location, and registration is available online.

