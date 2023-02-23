IPSY and BoxyCharm Come Together to Create the Ultimate Beauty Membership

How the brands reinvented their business model with a member-first approach

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY and BoxyCharm, two of the leading beauty subscription brands, are officially coming together under the IPSY umbrella to create the ultimate beauty membership. Previously operating as separate businesses under the same parent company, the reimagined combined portfolio will offer the best of both worlds to their 20M+ community by coupling BoxyCharm's unrivaled focus on brands and merchandise with IPSY's personalization, customization, and unparalleled operations. This next-level experience will now be offered exclusively at IPSY.com and on IPSY's app.

The post-pandemic environment created an unpredictable market with shifts in consumer spending habits, supply chain constraints, customer acquisition challenges, and much more. When most businesses were not prepared to react to these dynamics, IPSY saw a strategic opportunity to reinvent its business model to better serve members by integrating the portfolio—going from 6 beauty subscription options between IPSY and BoxyCharm to 3—and unlocking access to more personalization and customization, buzzier brands, and better commerce events. The company will continue to offer its personal care subscription called Refreshments as well.

"Our members love different aspects of what IPSY and BoxyCharm offer and we are thrilled to empower them with the benefits of both brands," Jenna Habayeb, IPSY's Chief Marketing Officer, said. "BoxyCharm brings a trend-forward curated approach to merchandise, a community of die-hard beauty fans, and a robust commerce experience with the best deals. IPSY leverages proprietary AI technology that matches millions of members with products personalized for them coupled with a unique customization model where members can choose more products and add-on items that ship with their monthly box or bag. Each of these elements have made our individual brands compelling and unique, but now all of our members will get access to them, which is where we think the real magic happens."

IPSY will now offer four subscriptions: their sample-size beauty subscription Glam Bag; a full-size beauty subscription, now BoxyCharm by IPSY; a quarterly celeb-curated collection called Icon Box; and clean, sustainable personal care subscription Refreshments. Alongside the enhanced member experience, IPSY will have new features like Power Picks, guaranteed coveted products and brands in every box, and Beauty Boost, a premium add-on item for select members, as well as new commerce events with exclusive products. IPSY will also continue to lean into the combined power of the passionate creators from both brands, who brought in almost $200M in EMV in 2022, as well as their growing social community, especially on TikTok where @IPSY is currently the second largest U.S. beauty brand on the platform.

Jenna Habayeb continued, "We are excited for the future of IPSY and to provide a unique and personalized beauty experience for our members that is unlike anything else out there." The announcement of this momentous occasion will occur February 23rd with a campaign called "Great on our Own. Gorgeous Together," which highlights this match made in makeup heaven and engages the community with fun activations, events, and content. The official launch of the new experience on IPSY.com begins mid-March, and current IPSY and BoxyCharm members will be notified of any changes to their subscriptions during this transition. For more information on IPSY and current programs, visit the brand at IPSY.com and @IPSY.

ABOUT IPSY:

IPSY is the largest beauty membership in the world, home to sample-size beauty subscription Glam Bag, full-size beauty subscription BoxyCharm, celeb-curated collection Icon Box, and clean, sustainable personal care subscription Refreshments. IPSY delivers a customized experience for each of its subscriptions leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. IPSY boasts an avid beauty community of 20 million fans and 200 million product reviews.

