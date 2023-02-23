More Than 3 in 5 Working Americans Feel Anxious About Their Current Financial Situation

New Harris Poll Commissioned by the Bipartisan Policy Center's Funding Our Future Coalition and DailyPay Indicates Widespread Economic Anxiety Despite Slowing Inflation

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite signs of slowing inflation, a majority of working Americans (62%) feel anxious about their current financial situation, according to new Harris Poll research commissioned by BPC's Funding our Future Coalition and DailyPay among over 1,300 employed Americans. This anxiety is heightened among women (69%).

However, the new research indicates that advancements in financial technology (fintech) products could assist working Americans during these uncertain times. The vast majority of working Americans would find several fintech solutions helpful in managing their personal finances:

82% say an app that gives you the ability to conduct all your banking needs in one place would be helpful.

69% say an app that allows you to access your wages as you earn them (rather than waiting for a scheduled payday) would be helpful, including 77% of working Americans with an annual household income under $50,000 and 81% of working Americans under age 45.

79% say an app that provides free financial coaching and advice would be helpful.

78% say an app that allows you to set up an emergency savings account and automatically divert a portion of each paycheck into that account would be helpful—a sentiment shared among working Americans of all household income levels (80% each with HHI less than $50K & $75K - $99.9K , 75% with HHI $50K - $74.9K , & 78% with HHI $100K+).

"As Americans feel overwhelmingly insecure about their financial future, fintech companies are bringing products to market designed to nudge productive savings habits," said Rachel Snyderman, Senior Associate Director of Economic Policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. "In fact, with today's tight labor market, these products have become an important new benefit for employers to recruit workers."

"The right financial technology products have this incredible ability to support and bolster financial equity for all Americans," noted Darlene Miranda, Vice President of Product Management, UX Design and Research at DailyPay. "We look to create products that make a positive impact in people's lives, keeping them out of the vicious and unfair cycle of debt."

The research comes on the heels of Funding Our Future's upcoming webinar, " The Role of Fintech in Americans' Financial Security " on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 2pm EST.

Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of DailyPay from February 9-13, 2023 among 1,308 employed U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.2 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact David Schwarz at david.schwarz@dailypay.com .

About the Funding Our Future Coalition

Launched by the Bipartisan Policy Center in 2018, Funding our Future is a first-of-its-kind coalition of over 60 organizations across the corporate, trade association, and educational/non-profit sectors working towards retirement and financial security for all Americans. Funding Our Future brings attention to the issue of retirement savings and financial security, educating the public and policymakers through events, research, and media exposure.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers the industry's leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America's leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis and Belfast. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

