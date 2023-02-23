Repeat Winners from Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep® and Ram Brands Earn Prestigious Car and Driver Editors' Choice Award Honors

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio make the Car and Driver Editors' Choice list for the sixth consecutive year

Chrysler Pacifica continues its run with seven consecutive years as Editors' Choice for Minivans

Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L take Editors' Choice honors for Mid-Size SUV for second consecutive year

Ram 1500 (10 straight years), 1500 TRX (third straight year) and 2500/3500 (fourth straight year) continue their strong presence on Editors' Choice list

Car and Driver has named eight repeat winners from the Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep® and Ram brands among those vehicles selected for the 2023 edition of the publication's annual Editors' Choice honors.

The 2022 Editors' Choice list includes the premium-performance Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio, both earning honors for the sixth consecutive year.

Making its seventh straight Editors' Choice list is the Chrysler Pacifica, while the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L take Editors' Choice honors for Mid-Size SUV for the second consecutive year.

The Ram 1500 (10 straight years), 1500 TRX (third straight year) and 2500/3500 (fourth straight year) also continue their strong presence on the Editors' Choice list.

"Stellantis wins eight of Car and Driver's Editors' Choice Awards, highlighting the company's best products," said Tony Quiroga, Car and Driver editor-in-chief. "Alfa Romeo is back this year with cars that tug at our enthusiast hearts, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L's combination of luxury and off-road ruggedness lands both models on the list, Chrysler's thoughtfully practical and efficient Pacifica wins, and Ram's full-size pickups that are ideal for work or for leisure take three more spots on our list."

Selected from more than 400 models that Car and Driver tests, rates and ranks in each of 39 eligible market segments — from subcompact crossovers to electric vehicles and from high-performance sport-luxury sedans to pickups — these vehicles have been deemed the best at fulfilling their mission while also offering great value and delivering a rewarding driving experience.

