World-renowned therapist and wellness expert Marisa Peer endorses natural prebiotic Kfibre & Kfibre Pro Synbiotics for advanced gut health management.

Heal the Gut, Heal the Mind

SYDNEY, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneering therapist, speaker, best-selling author, and the founder of Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT®), Marisa's guiding ethos is centred on simple steps that produce dramatic and life-saving results. One of those steps, she recently revealed, is Kfibre Original and Kfibre Pro – advanced synbiotics for gut health management.

(PRNewswire)

KfibreTM is the world's first insoluble fermentable prebiotic derived from saccharum officinarum – otherwise known as sugarcane. Developed in Australia by leading health & wellness company Health Food Symmetry, it supports the all-important microbiome, supports digestive normalization & regularity, with advanced synbiotic formulations for dietary constipation, indigestion & bloating.

"One of the things your body, your mind and your gut absolutely need is a natural prebiotic," Peer says. "I've been using KfibreTM for several months and I've found it's made an amazing difference to my gut health. Doctors call the gut the second brain and we really need to take care of it." – Marisa Peer

For those who suffer with uncomfortable digestive issues, Kfibre can be a welcome addition to a holistic treatment protocol. Not only can it help manage physical symptoms and promote regularity, it can also alleviate the confidence and self-esteem issues that come with chronic bloating and digestion problems. It is certified Monash University Low FODMAP, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, and contains no food allergens — making it an accessible choice for everyone's lifestyle and preferences.

Health Food Symmetry Founder & CEO Gordon Edwards discusses the new collaboration and explains why Peer was a perfect fit to endorse this product. "As a new product on the market supported by university-caliber research, we are absolutely delighted that Marisa has benefitted from using KfibreTM and is now a genuine believer. We're looking to the future where the gut and the mind can be treated together for a healthier whole-body experience & benefit."

About Kfibre

KfibreTM is a University researched and scientifically formulated saccharum officinarum prebiotic for gut health management and microbiome support. Learn more about Kfibre® & Kfibre® Pro at the Marisa Peer website - https://marisapeer.com/kfibre-marisa-peer/

About Marisa Peer

With more than three decades of one-to-one work and a client list that includes international superstars, CEOs and royalty, Marisa brings an unparalleled breadth of experience, candor, and compassion to her work as a therapist, a trainer of RTT®, and a writer. The creator of the I Am Enough movement; Marisa is a sought-after speaker and television personality. You can find her online at www.marisapeer.com

Media contact



Contact Name: Gordon Edwards

Email:

Address: PO Box 973 Ayr QLD Australia 4807

Website: Company: Health Food Symmetry LtdContact Name: Gordon EdwardsEmail: gedwards@hfsym.com.au Address: PO Box 973 Ayr QLD Australia 4807Website: https://www.hfsym.com.au

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Food Symmetry Ltd