XT.COM Lists HYPER in its Main Zone

XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of HYPER on its platform in the main zone, and the HYPER/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-02-23 09:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit Hyper for trading at 2023-02-22 09:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for Hyper will open at 2023-02-24 09:00 (UTC)

About HYPER

HYPER is a BEP20 token that is deployed on the BSC blockchain with a total supply of 995,695,567.351368. The HyperchainX network's native digital asset is the HYPER token. HYPER can be staked by users who are interested in earning high yields. Users who have staked Hyper tokens can also gain early VIP access to upcoming events in the Hyperchain network.

Hyper tokens will play a crucial role in the games that the HyperchainX network will develop. A ground-breaking feature of the platform, the HyperChainX NFT Marketplace and Launchpad, enables designers, esports teams, gamer ladies, and studios to publish their own collections on the market where they can sell with Hyper tokens. It is accessible for both NFT launches and Initial Game Offering (IGO) for blockchain-based games. By putting your $HYPER tokens or HYPER NFTS on the line, you can get VIP early access to forthcoming releases.

The network plans to develop its own games that can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices, where hyper tokens can be used for all purchases. The Hyperchain platform also offers more ways to utilize Hyper tokens, including the lottery, premium memberships, game store credits, member gifts, and 1v1 high stake battles.

HyperChainX is also developing its own games featuring in-game NFTs and gambling possibilities for Android and iOS in addition to these features. The $HYPER token will work with all transactions on the HyperchainX platform. The HyperChainX app also allows users to watch any game or live streams where streamers will be able to use HYPER tokens to monetize their content and receive donations in HYPER.

About the HyperChainX Network

HyperChainX is a next-generation blockchain gaming platform that provides users with new opportunities by bridging the gap between cryptocurrency and gaming. HyperChainX offers an all-in-one platform where game developers can seamlessly launch their NFT collections on the network's launchpad and gamers can earn cryptocurrencies playing games on the platform. This platform promotes a dedicated commercial crypto gaming environment necessary so that players can become familiar with the latest gaming craze and game developers can introduce their new games.

As the future of the gaming business merges with the technology underlying cryptocurrency, HyperChain X believes in innovation within the sector. HyperChainX network plans to expand its marketing reach by continuing to list its token to different platforms in the cryptocurrency space. It also seeks to develop a good relationship with investors worldwide to propel HyperChainX's presence in the industry.

Website: Hyperchainx.com

Whitepaper: Hyperchainx.whitepaper

Twitter: twitter.com/hyperchainx

Discord: discord.com/invite/PMGPuAa77V

Telegram: t.me/hyperchainx

"We're delighted to have Hyper to XT.COM. We also believe that the future of gaming involves web3 so we are glad to see HyperChainX being listed on our exchange and look forward to their development," said Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform , XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

