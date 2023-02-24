STUDENTS FROM REVIVAL MEETINGS NATIONWIDE GATHERING FOR A SEND OFF COMMISSIONING AT RUPP ARENA IN LEXINGTON, KY ON SUNDAY FEB 26 AT 2PM EST

STUDENTS FROM REVIVAL MEETINGS NATIONWIDE GATHERING FOR A SEND OFF COMMISSIONING AT RUPP ARENA IN LEXINGTON, KY ON SUNDAY FEB 26 AT 2PM EST

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revival is here! Join students from college campuses, churches, and many other places around the nation where revival is happening! This commissioning event will be held in Lexington, KY this Sunday, February 26 at Rupp Arena from 2PM EST to 11PM EST.

Pulse Logo (PRNewswire)

God is on the move, and revival is taking place at multiple campuses and around the nation. Now is the time to join together to continue the revival.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The commissioning event does not have a name or a brand. It is intended as a send-off to those who experienced revival on college campuses nationwide to then return home to their college campuses, homes, places of worship, and communities so that revival can continue to spread.

The commissioning will follow the format of a Spirit-led revival: Scripture, worship, prayer and repentance. The idea is to gather at a large arena (capacity: 20,000) at the University of Kentucky and allow God to work through the hearts of those who experienced revival over the last few weeks. There will be no professional musical artists or structured program planned.

As we know from I Kings 18 and the story of Elijah, we build the altar but it is God who sends the fire. Revival starts when the Holy Spirit works in our hearts to kindle true repentance. This can mean God awakening us to the needs of others, restoring us to a right place with him, and prompting us to share the Gospel with those around us.

The hope is that this commissioning will kindle revival and renewal all across the United States and the world. For one afternoon and evening, this call for revival is meant to start something fresh and new: a work of the Holy Spirit on campuses and communities everywhere.

WHO WILL BE THERE

The send-off event is all about the students and young adults who started a revival on college campuses. Expect to hear from them in worship, prayer, and a call to repentance.

To Learn More: https://pulse.org/rupp-arena/

Interview Opportunities:

To discuss advance coverage opportunities or to speak with Nick Hall, contact John Brandon (Marketing & Communications Director at Pulse) at john.brandon@pulse.org or visit https://pulse.org/press/.

Media Credentialing:

Applications for media passes are available by contacting Asia Blanford at asia.blanford@pulse.org

About PULSE

Founder and President Nick Hall started Pulse in 2006 on his college campus. Since then, Pulse has seen 318 million people impacted by the Gospel and two million people have responded to Jesus through their initiatives. Pulse is a prayer and evangelism movement on mission to empower the Church and Make Jesus Known. Learn more at: https://pulse.org/nick-hall/

About Nick Hall

Nick Hall is the visionary of TOGETHER, author of the book Reset, and the President of Pulse. As an evangelistic voice to this generation, Nick Hall has shared the Gospel at hundreds of events to more than five million people and is regularly featured as a speaker for pastors gatherings, student conferences, training events, and festivals around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pulse