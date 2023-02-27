OneTen Announces Leadership Changes

Debbie Dyson Named New CEO

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTen, a coalition of leading executives and organizations committed to skills-first hiring of one million Black individuals over the next 10 years into jobs with family-sustaining wages and opportunities for advancement, today announced that the organization's Executive Committee has appointed Debbie Dyson, OneTen's President and COO, as the new CEO, effective March 1. Maurice Jones will step down in order to pursue his next challenge.

"Maurice's accomplishments as the inaugural CEO of OneTen will have an impact on the organization, our constituent companies and the people we exist to serve that extends well beyond his tenure," said Ken Frazier, co-chair of OneTen. "It has truly been an honor to help lead the formation of One Ten. With a strong and stable organization, a talented staff and a capable successor in place, I believe the time is right for me to seek new opportunities," said Maurice Jones. Under Jones's leadership, the coalition has grown to more than 70 companies and partners with links to more than 100 talent development organizations. The efforts of One Ten and its member companies have led to more than 65,000 people being hired into fulfilling careers with another 19,000 having been promoted into such positions. "We are grateful for Maurice's valuable contributions to OneTen, and we are confident that Debbie Dyson will build on the firm foundation Maurice is leaving behind," said Ginni Rometty, OneTen co-chair. "I thank Maurice for all he's done and look forward to working with my OneTen colleagues to achieve our mission of hiring, promoting and advancing the careers of deserving people by taking a 'skills-first approach' that will provide our members with skilled and productive talent while helping to close the opportunity gap," said Debbie Dyson.

Prior to joining OneTen, Dyson held multiple senior executive leadership positions, most recently as President of ADP's National Account Services. Under her leadership, this multi-billion-dollar organization evolved to implement rich technology solutions and flourish with operational process improvements, year-over-year client retention, and commitment to enterprise service excellence. She brings a depth of experience spanning many disciplines, including client success delivery, business process optimization and global enterprise solutions.

Founded in 2020, OneTen is a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to upskill, hire and promote one million Black individuals who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement over ten years. OneTen connects employers with talent developers and other skill-credentialing organizations, leading nonprofits and community-based partners who support the development of diverse talent. By creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. Join us at OneTen.org.

