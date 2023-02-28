2023 Kia Telluride earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award.

2023 Telluride receives 2023 TSP+ designation following IIHS's more stringent requirements

Kia's best-seller recognized as standout model in crashworthiness and crash prevention

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia Telluride has been awarded the 2023 Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating.

Previously a TOP SAFETY PICK for 2022, 2021, and 2020 when equipped with specific headlights, the Telluride's upgraded award comes following the IIHS' enactment of strengthened requirements for its 2023 TSP and TSP+ awards, with tougher criteria for side crash protection, pedestrian crash prevention systems, and headlight ratings. Under the more stringent requirements, the Telluride earned ratings of "good" in all four 2023 IIHS crashworthiness evaluations.

"Since its introduction in 2019, consumers have continually gravitated toward the Telluride because it checks all the right boxes," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Our highly decorated Telluride has been lauded for design, performance, technology, and safety features, which is further emphasized as a result of the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award that reflects Kia's commitment to making safety a priority."

The IIHS reports the biggest change to the criteria for both TSP and TSP+ awards is the replacement of the original IIHS side crash test with the updated evaluation launched in 2021, which involves 82 percent more energy than the original test. The TSP+ criteria includes another new evaluation, the nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention test. Advanced or superior performance is required in both the nighttime and daytime pedestrian tests for TSP+ designation. The roof strength, head restraint and vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention evaluations are no longer part of the award criteria.

The 2023 Telluride sports fresh design elements inside and out, along with an expanded list of technology for greater peace-of-mind and driver confidence. Two new trims, X-Line and X-Pro, have also been added to the lineup to promote more adventures for owners who enjoy the outdoors.

