2023 NCA ALL-STAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO DALLAS, TX WITH RECORD-BREAKING NUMBERS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the 2023 NCA All-Star National Championship took place on February 24-26, 2023, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX.

Varsity Spirit (PRNewsFoto/Varsity Brands) (PRNewswire)

The NCA All-Star National Championship, produced by Varsity All Star, a Varsity Spirit brand, hosted the largest all star event of the 2022-2023 competition season with nearly 26,000 athletes in downtown Dallas. The championship welcomed nearly 1,500 teams across 40 states and 5 countries to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. This year's event featured the launch of Varsity Spirit's newest innovation – the Varsity Spirit Events App, available in the App Store or Google Play in partnership with Patron Technology. The event also hosted a "meet & greet" with Jada Wooten, star of Netflix's CHEER Season 2, exclusive apparel collection releases, national championship titles, and bids to all of Varsity All Star's End-of-Season Championships.

"The NCA All-Star National Championship is one of the most iconic and respected events in all star cheer in the world." said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Our aim is to produce the highest quality event possible to showcase these remarkable athletes and facilitate positive, lifelong memories for them and their families."

To kick off the championship, NCA All-Star hosted "Return to the Arena" – the unveiling of the 2023 Arena and celebration of the 1,500 teams competing in Dallas, as well as the "Go Be Great" award nominees and winner – an award that recognizes teams and individuals on stage for the impact they have made outside their gyms and inside their communities. This year, NCA was proud to present the "Go Be Great" award to United Elite Cheer out of Rockwall, TX for their contributions to "Kids Helping Kids", a non-profit organization that empowers kids to help others. The "Heart of a Tiger" award was awarded to Sierra Delgado from Schertz, TX for exemplifying strength and resiliency through her recent return to competitive cheerleading after a three-year battle with Leukemia.

The NCA All-Star Championship was the first of its kind in 1995, created to provide a standalone all star event in which cheerleaders could be recognized for their skills, athleticism, entertainment and talent. For more information about the NCA All-Star National Championship, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.

Select Paid Summit Bid Winners include:

• All-Star Revolution - JUSTICE

L5 Large Senior Coed

Webster, TX • Cheer Athletics – Dallas - DivaCats

L3 Small Junior

Dallas, TX • Delta Force Athletics - OutKast

L1 Medium Junior

Goose Creek, SC • GymTyme Illinois - Twirl

L5 Small Senior

Lockport, IL • Louisiana Cheer Force - Scarlet

L2 Medium Senior

Baton Rouge, LA • Louisiana Rebel All Stars - Redemption

L4 Small Senior

Shreveport, LA • Nor Cal Elite All Stars - San Ramon - Aphrodite

L3 Small Senior

San Ramon, CA • Rival Athletics - Revenge

L4 Small Junior

Pleasant Grove, UT • The California All Stars – Livermore - J2 Crew

L2 Medium Junior

Livermore, CA • The California All Stars – Livermore - Pink

L3 Medium Senior

Livermore, CA • The California All Stars – Mesa - Classics

L4 Small Senior

Mesa, AZ • The California All Stars - San Marcos - White Gold

L1 Medium Senior

San Marcos, CA

Select Paid D2 Summit Bid Winners include:

• Apex Cheer - Titanium

L4 Senior Open Coed

Stafford, TX • Caliber Cheer Starz - Rockets

L2 Small Junior

Humble, TX • California Storm - Shadow

L1 Small Junior

Lancaster, CA • Cheer Xcel - Dynasty

L1 Small Junior

Lumberton, NC • Cheer-riffic Techniques - Falcon Blaze

L5 Senior Open Coed

San Antonio, TX • LA Cheerz Allstarz - Frost

L4.2 Small Senior

Lafayette, LA • LA Cheerz Allstarz - Wink

L2 Small Junior

Lafayette, LA • Louisiana Powerhouse - Pearl

L5 Senior Open

Lake Charles, LA • North Florida Elite - Haze

L4.2 Small Senior Coed

Starke, FL • Port City Athletics - Crusaders

L3 Medium Senior Coed

South Portland, ME • Quest Athletics – Bomb Squad

L4 Medium Senior Coed

Pine Bush, NY • United Elite Cheer - RUTHLESS

L3 Small Senior

Rockwall, TX

Select Paid Youth Summit Bid Winners include:

• Central Coast Elite - Y2 KNOCKOUT

L2 Small Youth

San Luis Obispo, CA • Cheer Athletics – Dallas - ChicCats

L2 Small Youth

Dallas, TX • Majestic Youth Sports Center - Majesties

L1 Small Youth

Willis, TX • Modern American Cheer - White

L1 Medium Youth

Corpus Christi, TX

Select Paid USASF Worlds Bid Winners include:

• CheerVille - Anarchy

L6 Senior Coed XSmall

Hendersonville, TN • Elite Cheer - Stars

L6 Senior XSmall

Elkhorn, NE • Cheer Extreme - Senior Elite

L6 Senior Large

Colfax, NC • ICE - Lady Lightning

L6 Senior Small

Naperville, IL • KC Cheer - Fierce Five

L6 Senior Coed Small

Lenexa, KS • Spirit of Texas - A-Team

L6 Senior Medium

Coppell, TX • Top Gun All Stars - Double O

L6 INT Open Coed Large

Miami, FL • The Stingray All Stars - Electric

L6 INT Open Global Coed

Marietta, GA • The California All Stars - Cali Coed

L6 INT Open Coed Small

San Marcos, CA

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Albert

Varsity Spirit

ealbert@varsity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Varsity Spirit