Focusing on GIS, ZTE announces the 5th Gen of FWA Family at MWC 2023

By 2022, the market share of ZTE MBB & FWA ranked first in the world, ZTE 5G MBB & FWA products market share ranked first for two consecutive years in the world.

In 2023, ZTE adhering to the concept of "Green, Intelligence & Security", will bring the 5th Gen of 5G FWA and GIS version products.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, appeared at Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona and held the FWA launch event on the first day to introduce the product concept of "Green, Intelligence & Security" (GIS) and officially launch the 5G FWA Gen 5 and MC888 Pro GIS Version.

At present, the scale of personal & home data terminals of ZTE has been growing steadily. According to the new report by TSR, an international professional consulting agency, in 2022, the market share of ZTE MBB & FWA products ranked first in the world. ZTE 5G MBB & FWA products market share ranked first for two consecutive years in the world, its global cumulative shipments have exceeded 3 million units, and products were shipped by more than 100 carriers. In response to the new development trend of FWA, ZTE has further announced the upgraded product concept of "Green, Intelligence and Security (GIS)".

Global debut of FWA Gen 5, reaching a new rate of Wi-Fi 7

ZTE 5G FWA Gen 5, the newly released 5G FWA flagship product, supports the latest 3GPP R17 standard and layer-based access to Wi-Fi 7 triple band 6 GHz/ 5 GHz/ 2.4 GHz, the high, medium and low rate of devices with the Wi-Fi peak data rate hitting up to 21Gbps. With a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port and higher bandwidth, it can fully meet the scenarios more than work-from-home, gaming, TV and intelligent home.

With the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology standard, ZTE 5G FWA Gen 5 brings powerful performance and supports 320MHz channel bandwidth. Wi-Fi 7 can implement aggregation of network rate and dynamic link switching, offering much faster, more stable and reliable access. Furthermore, the device adopts the 5th Gen of smart antenna technology, increasing the antenna gain by 20% and locking the best beam by using AI to achieve the high-rate transmission. Meanwhile, ZTE 5G FWA Gen 5 also updates its cooling technology to version 5.0, ensuring the stable high-rate performance.

In terms of signal coverage, ZTE 5G FWA Gen 5 adopts the signal amplification technology, effectively enhancing signal transmitting power and sensitivity to achieve villa-level and 3D-level network coverage and improve whole-house signal performance. The device also relies on the new Mesh-return technology to create a whole-house networking solution, achieving an all-around signal coverage, covering all scenario applications such as household networking, intelligent home, office, and media entertainment. ZTE 5G FWA Gen 5 will support the Matter protocols to implement the whole-house intelligent scenario application. Meanwhile, it will also allow users to complete operations of one-key disconnection, device rate limit, domain access control, network diagnosis, Wi-Fi optimization, device restart, software upgrade and other functions through remote management to control the home network in real-time .

MC888 Pro GIS version, a better version featuring green, intelligence & security

In addition, ZTE also launched the MC888 Pro GIS version at MWC 2023, a new commercial 5G FWA flagship product. Made of PCR materials from the whole product materials to packaging and printing, reducing power consumption by 10% with a variety of power-saving modes built-in, the new version is designed to achieve an all-around green, low-carbon and power-saving solution.

The MC888 Pro GIS version provides multiple intelligent scenario modes and supports user-defined intelligent scenario. To ensure the network security for users, ZTE launched two security scenarios specially for households and children. Thanks to a comprehensive security system and globally distributed network security laboratories, ZTE has built the capability to guarantee the security of worldwide network safeguarding users' network security comprehensively.

Based on its comprehensive understanding of the mobile internet terminal technology and the market, ZTE takes the lead in proposing the concept of GIS, which is integrated into the next-generation products to empower 5G technology featured by Green, Intelligent, Secure and Open.

