Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative to Host Inaugural ‘Spirits On The Rise’ Summit

Diverse Voices and BIPOC Spirits Entrepreneurs Will Come Together in Tennessee for a Two-Day Immersive Learning Experience from April 17 to 18

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. and LYNCHBURG, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative (NJAI), the first-of-its-kind incubator for diversifying the current and future leaders in the whiskey industry, announces its first-ever 'Spirits on the Rise' Summit. The two day event, taking place on April 17 and 18, 2023, aims to combat the imbalance set upon BIPOC businessmen and businesswomen in spirits and will bring together spirits industry entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented communities as they work to advance their businesses.

Throughout the summit, attendees will have unprecedented access to industry experts from NJAI founders Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey , as well as leaders from companies like Hyatt Hotels, Breakthru Beverage, ReserveBar, and Republic National Distributing Company to learn more about investment and finance, distribution, route to market, networking, and community. The event will allow the NJAI to expand its impact beyond its existing programs – the Leadership Acceleration Program, the Business Incubation Program, and the Nearest Green School of Distilling – to further assist founders as they enter and progress in the spirits industry.

"When we launched the Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative in 2020, our goal was to advance diversity within the American whiskey industry and we're thrilled to see the first group of graduates come through the program," said Jamie Butler, Jack Daniel's Global Brand Director. "The 'Spirits on the Rise' Summit expands upon the key tenants of this initiative and gives us the opportunity to increase the amount of BIPOC entrepreneurs we are able to support and educate in a multitude of areas."

The NJAI is inspired by the historic and storied relationship between two pioneers of Tennessee Whiskey, Nearest Green and Jack Daniel, and sees to it that the future of the spirits industry is diverse and dynamic. Since its founding, the NJAI has presented professional opportunities to BIPOC-owned spirits ventures by committing millions of dollars towards providing access to the education and resources needed to be successful in a predominantly white-owned and led spirits industry.

"Over the past three years, the Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative has worked on three tenets: helping to support up and coming BIPOC-owned brands, ensuring that we see more visible leaders of colors in every sector of our industry, and ensuring that we have attainable education around distillation and the spirits business," said Katharine Jerkens, Chief Business Officer of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. "The 'Spirits on the Rise' Summit is an opportunity to bring together entrepreneurs and key leaders in the industry to network and educate so that we can continue our mission of building a more diverse and inclusive industry."

The impact of the initiative's work can be seen through the first three graduates of their incubator programming: Du Nord Social Spirits, the inaugural graduate of the Business Incubation Program, along with Tracie Franklin and Byron Copeland, the first two individuals to complete the Leadership Acceleration Program.

"This event is a testament to how far we've come in a short amount of time, and I couldn't be more excited to see the new faces of our industry at the Summit," said Chris Montana, Founder of Du Nord Social Spirits. "Du Nord's involvement in the NJAI has allowed us to improve our business model, grow significantly, and compete nationally. I cannot overstate how critical this program has been to us as a business and to me personally."

The current schedule of programming for the 'Spirits on the Rise' Summit includes:

Monday, April 17, 2023 , at Nearest Green Distillery

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 , at Jack Daniel Distillery

To RSVP and for more information on the summit, please visit nearestjack.rsvp360.co

About Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative

Launched in 2020, the Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative (NJAI) is inspired by the legacy and the relationship of Tennessee Whiskey pioneers Nearest Green and Jack Daniel with the goal of advancing diversity within the American whiskey industry. The first-of-its-kind incubator started with an initial combined $5 million pledge by Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey to create the Nearest Green School of Distilling, a STEM based and employable skills focused program at Motlow State College, the Leadership Acceleration Program to accelerate the development of future BIPOC master distillers, distillery managers and other senior management positions within the American whiskey industry, and the Business Incubation Program, focused on providing expertise and resources to African Americans entering the spirits industry as entrepreneurs. The joint initiative is guided by an advisory board with members from both organizations.

