Persona Unveils Graph Solution To Combat Rising Fraud

Industry-first link analysis and fraud investigation solution proactively surfaces fraud patterns to help organizations detect and block hidden fraud rings

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona , the first unified identity platform, today launched "Graph" to help businesses stop online identity fraud. Graph empowers businesses to find and proactively block hard-to-detect fraud with a highly configurable query and advanced link analysis that uncovers risky connections between users. Risk and compliance teams now have expert-level investigation capabilities to spot fraudsters and bad actors at scale, more quickly adapt to evolving fraud techniques, stop incidents before they happen, and take real-time action—all without requiring heavy engineering resources.

"As a business grows, so does the risk and scale of fraud," said Rick Song, CEO, Persona. "Stopping one fraudster is one thing, but fending off hundreds and thousands of hard-to-identify bad actors at once can overwhelm your team and cripple your business. And most companies lack the resources and technology to connect the dots between suspicious account activity, which means they can't take action to block them all at once. Graph links and exposes multiple degrees of connections to stop mass fraud before it impacts an organization's bottom line."

Graph is a first-of-its-kind fraud investigation tool that pairs identity data with sophisticated link analysis to fight fraud at scale. Companies can easily investigate Persona-collected data as well as bring in their own proprietary data into Graph, allowing them to automatically connect the dots between identity data points in order to assess the threat of the fraud ring. In fact, Graph can run complex queries across tens of millions of nodes and returns results in less than 3 seconds. This, in turn, reduces the operational overhead of fighting fraud manually and obviates the need for additional engineering resources to consolidate data and build in-house tools.

Benefits and features of Graph:

Automatic clustering: Surface risky connections between user accounts to investigate and block account sharing, promo abuse, and other 3rd party identity fraud

React to fraud faster: Build automated workflows to proactively block fraud rings. Add confirmed signals to blocklists in one click. Set up alerts for fraud spikes via Slack, email, and Persona's dashboard

Start investigating immediately: Graph is simple to implement and features a highly configurable, no-code query editor

Deeper investigation: Unlike traditional tools, Graph's fast performance unlocks the ability to investigate connections that are multiple degrees away so you can quantify the reach of the fraud ring

Custom properties: Investigate the data that matters most to your business by layering on imported internal data or 3rd party data for link analysis

"It's not enough to retroactively examine fraud patterns after the damage has already been done," said David Kim, Compliance Manager at nWay. "The biggest advantage of Graph is that we can proactively block fraud before it happens. So we're going from more reactive to proactive. And from a compliance perspective, that's a home run."

Persona offers a unified identity platform that gives businesses the building blocks they need to securely collect, verify, manage, and make decisions about individuals' and businesses' identities—along with automation and orchestration tools to streamline the entire process from end to end.

Founded in 2018, Persona is headquartered in San Francisco and is available in 200+ countries and territories and 20 different languages. Persona serves any business that needs to verify its customers online, including retail, fintech, marketplace, delivery services, real estate and hospitality, HR, edtech, legal services, home and childcare services, and more. For additional information, please visit https://withpersona.com/

