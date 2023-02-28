ZOZOFIT AND UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETICS ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL SPORTS PERFORMANCE PARTNERSHIP

The fitness technology company will activate at the institution's events to support the local athletic community

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading fitness tracking company, ZOZOFIT, and USC Athletics have announced an ongoing multi-platform, multi-year partnership. Kicking off this February, the trailblazing fitness brand unites with USC and its teams to support the local athletic community through targeted efforts including digital marketing and brand activation during marquee USC Athletics events.

To begin this new partnership, ZOZOFIT was the title sponsor of this year's annual USC Athletics Golf Tournament fundraiser. As the year progresses, the fitness and wellness company's strategic initiatives will include brand exposure on USC Athletics' social media platforms and official website, as well as sponsorship participation at various in-venue and heritage events.

The partnership with USC Athletics' will allow for ZOZOFIT to follow the journey of multiple student-athletes. The fitness brand will gain further insights that will support the advancement of its innovative technology.

"We are beyond proud to partner with USC's renowned and historically successful athletic program to create excitement and buzz around our ZOZOSUIT within their loyal community," says ZOZOFIT Vice President of Marketing Madeleine Kanazawa. "USC recruits and develops athletes of the highest caliber. We're looking forward to seeing how athletes respond to ZOZOFIT and getting our technology in front of USC's passionate fanbase."

ZOZOFIT's state-of-the-art ZOZOSUIT is the world's first affordable, at-home 3D body scanner. USC Athletics will receive hands-on experience with the revolutionary technology and app that provides visual progress, graphs to track changes and goal-setting features so athletes can perform at the highest level. The organizations will work in tandem to strengthen the needs of the USC student-athletes and community at-large.

"ZOZOFIT's unique technology is like nothing we've ever seen before," said Paul Perrier, USC's executive senior associate athletic director for competitive excellence. "We're thrilled to partner with a brand that shares our passion for innovation and excellence. We are excited to integrate our new partnership into the Trojan community to support our student-athletes and fans."

The partnership between ZOZOFIT and USC Athletics will extend beyond sponsorship with support from ZOZO, Corp., the brand's Japan-based parent company. This will be USC Athletics' first international partnership, extending its footprint in the global sports market through ZOZOFIT.

"When athletic director Mike Bohn arrived at USC, he made it his mission to make USC the most student-athlete centered athletic department in the country," said Drew DeHart, vice president/general manager of USC Sports Properties and Playfly Sports. "We made it our mission to align with Mike and take necessary steps in aligning a brand like ZOZOFIT with the USC Trojans through cutting edge technology specializing in sports performance."

About ZOZOFIT

ZOZOFIT is an international health and wellness brand with cutting edge technology born in Japan. The brand specializes in 3D scanning capabilities that provide precise measurement insights and body fat percentage supporting customers at every step of their fitness journey. The innovative company is changing the fitness space adding additional features to better suit the needs of everyday consumers. ZOZOFIT is the culmination of global collaboration with teams in Japan, New Zealand, Thailand and the United States of America. For more information, please visit www.zozofit.com , and follow on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Playfly Sports USC Sports Properties is a division of Playfly Sports, which is a full-service sports marketing company operating where sports marketing, media & technology converge. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions for brands reaching approximately 83% of all US sports fans generating over 230bn impressions each year in pro, college and high school sports. Utilizing the influence and durability of local sports fandom, Playfly Sports exclusive rights in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, esports and high school sectors drive value for our local, regional and national brand partners. Playfly's insights-infused multimedia and tech platforms drive innovation through scaled linear, digital, in-venue and experiential marketing and engagement assets. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions and sports fans across the U.S. Playfly Sports is Igniting Brands through the Love of Fans. Visit Playfly Sports online at playfly.com and follow Playfly Sports on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook: @PlayflySports. www.playfly.com.

