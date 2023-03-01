Anterix to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 7

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in San Francisco. Tim Gray, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 PM PT which will be accessible via live webcast on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx. Concurrently, Anterix will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors. Investors who would like to schedule a meeting with Anterix should contact their Morgan Stanley representative.

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

