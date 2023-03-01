CONEXIOM APPOINTS JOHN MCNEILL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

McNeill Brings a Proven Record Scaling Software Businesses into Large Enterprises

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexiom, the only platform that maximizes the efficiency of trade document workflows, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed John McNeill as Chief Executive Officer. McNeill, a 25-year internet technology industry veteran, most recently served as CEO of Phlexglobal, an electronic trial master file services company for pharma, biotech & Medtech industries. He will assume day-to-day leadership of Conexiom and join its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to have someone of John McNeill's caliber and track record in scaling market-leading software businesses step in to lead Conexiom. John's experience and background position him to build on the company's momentum and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. McNeill is an inspirational leader with a deep customer focus. He's also a strong operator who excels at understanding the big picture while building organizational capability," said Mark Pierce, Chairman of the Board and Operating Partner at Luminate Capital Partners.

Before joining Conexiom, while serving as CEO, McNeill successfully led the sale of Phlexglobal to Pharmalex in early 2022. He then stayed on in a dual role, helping to integrate the two companies as Phlexglobal CEO and also serving as interim Chief Digital Officer for Pharmalex as they were going through their own sale process, which completed in late 2022. Prior to that he spent seven years at Sparta Systems where he ultimately served as the President, leading sales, professional services, customer success and marketing. During his tenure at Sparta, John saw them through two transactions: one in 2014 to Thoma Bravo and another in 2017 to New Mountain Capital. McNeill has a deep understanding of how to transform emerging businesses into world-class enterprises and how to grow and inspire talented teams.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Conexiom family and to help lead the company to actualize its extensive potential to serve more customers through organic growth and an incredibly strong product-market fit," said McNeill. "There is an exceptionally talented team at Conexiom that is focused on taking decisive actions to transform the business, continuing to innovate our products in new and diverse ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities."

About Conexiom

Conexiom is the only platform that leverages proprietary Trade Document Automation technology to ensure that it delivers automation with 100% data extraction accuracy, transformed with predetermined business rules and logic, and delivered directly to any ERP. Conexiom streamlines the processing of emailed purchase orders, AP invoices, and order acknowledgements. Manufacturers and distributors across the globe, such as Genpak, Rexel Canada, and Werner Electric, trust Conexiom to create resilient operations that scale, drive growth, reduce costs, and build frictionless relationships with their customers and suppliers.

Conexiom is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has offices in Kitchener, Ontario; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Chicago, Illinois. Visit us online at conexiom.com

