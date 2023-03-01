Delft University of Technology Wins 2022 edX Prize for Innovation in Online Teaching

Free course on sustainable urban development recognized for exceptional contributions to online teaching and learning

LANHAM, Md. and DELFT, Netherlands, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX , a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced that the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) is the winner of the seventh annual edX Prize for Exceptional Contributions in Online Teaching and Learning. The award recognizes Professor Dick van Gameren for his work on Global Housing Design – a free MOOC available on edX.org. The course, which focuses on the design of sustainable and inclusive housing, directly addresses the critical global need for urban development expertise, with close to a billion people worldwide currently living in inadequate housing.

2022 edX Prize Winner, TU Delft (PRNewswire)

"Teaching online allows me to reach thousands of people across the world and empower them to make positive changes to the environment and the buildings they work and live in," said Van Gameren. "As a team, we can use our passion and expertise to teach others about designing and building adequate housing for a more sustainable future. And learners can acquire knowledge and skills at a time and place that suit their busy lives – whilst collectively we contribute to a better world."

The edX Prize is given annually to the faculty members and teachers who best showcase the potential that online learning has to transform our educational systems and inspire learners to chase their knowledge goals. It's also a recognition of the innovative methods that instructors use to maintain learner engagement and help build connections to turn insights into real-world impact.

Van Gameren and his colleagues built an immersive course that educates learners about the challenges and opportunities of creating affordable residential buildings from both a global and local perspective. The course encourages critical discussions about the design process and the social, economic, and environmental influences and motivations that influence design. In addition, the course offers a highly personalized component, where learners are tasked with reimagining the housing projects in their own communities to visualize a more sustainable tomorrow. Those development proposals are compiled into one searchable database for participants to explore new ideas and offer feedback, creating a global network of energized learners eager to enact change.

"The exemplary work of Van Gameren and his colleagues showcases the potential of online education to reach communities of learners hungry for knowledge but unable to meet the demands of a traditional education," said Rob Mudde, Vice Rector Magnificus at TU Delft. "The team is helping to arm a new generation with the insights and network needed to create a sustainable future centered around affordable housing for all."

"As a longstanding edX partner, this award underscores TU Delft's continued commitment to excellence and innovation," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, parent company of edX. "From being one of the first edX partners to offer a MicroMasters® program, to winning the edX prize for the third time, TU Delft continues to deliver high-quality, accessible opportunities for learners everywhere."

Building an engaging online course aimed at spurring real-world impact is a collaborative process that requires support from many people. edX would like to also spotlight the full course team — Nelson Amorim Mota, Frederique van Andel, and Rohan Varma — and acknowledge their hard work in creating such a dynamic program. Read more about the edX Prize in our announcement of the 2022 finalists .

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org

MicroMasters is a registered trademark of the Center for Reimagining Learning. All rights reserved.

About TU Delft

At the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), we make an 'Impact for a better society' through education, research and innovation. We tackle global challenges that affect everyone personally: climate change, energy transition, resilient cities and mobility, digital society, and healthcare. We look at issues interdisciplinary, always taking into account multiple perspectives and interests. Our solutions are future-proof. We do not work alone but together with industry, governments and knowledge institutions, among others. Through our Extension School for Continuing Education, we offer online courses and programs that also help people solve those societal challenges.

https://www.tudelft.nl/en/ ]

Media Contacts:

2U/edX: media@2u.com

TU Delft: Sibilla Becchetti, Communications & Outreach Manager, TU Delft Extension School for Continuing Education ( s.becchetti@tudelft.nl )

edX logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 2U, Inc.