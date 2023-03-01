Pavion Acquires Turnkey Technology

Acquisition expands Pavion's footprint in U.S. Midwest markets

CHANTILLY, Va., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has acquired Turnkey Technology, LLC ("Turnkey"). This acquisition continues Pavion's expansion through the U.S. Midwest bolstering our fire, security and integration capabilities in the geography. It is the twelfth acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") in June 2020.

Founded in 2016, Turnkey delivers video surveillance, access control, fire alarm, structured cabling, networking and wireless solutions for enterprise, manufacturing, and K-12 customers.

Eric Anevski, Turnkey founder says, "We launched our company to provide customers a single, turnkey source for enhanced fire, security and integration technology, installation, and service." Turnkey serves customers across the Midwest Region from its headquarters in Cincinnati, OH. "The business was built with a simple get the job done right mentality," says Anevski, "supported by outstanding employees that lead by example."

"The U.S. Midwest is a very important and rapidly growing geography for Pavion, and it's important that we enhance our resources to support strategic customers in this territory," says Pavion President and CEO Joe Oliveri. "Turnkey is a great business, aligned with our Connect and Protect portfolio strategy, which brings skilled employees and highly valued customers in a strategic market."

Jim Muncey, President of the Pavion Security Business Unit, is pleased to welcome Turnkey Technology staff and customers to Pavion. "We're really excited to bring Turnkey into the Pavion Security Business Unit. We share a common belief that when employees and customers are treated well and properly supported, our business continues to thrive, and that's what we do."

Officially launched in October 2022, Pavion unites 13 legacy brands across its three business units: CTSI, DavEd Fire Systems, Collaborative Technology Solutions, The Protection Bureau, Star Asset Security, iON247, AFA Protective Systems, Structure Works, Enterprise Security Solutions, Systems Electronics, Firecom, Short Circuit Electronics, and Turnkey Technology.

Ely Friedman at VonLehman & Company served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Turnkey Technologies.

About Pavion

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 48 U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at Pavion.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information on Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

About Turnkey Technology

Turnkey Technology, LLC. is a leading, single source provider of video surveillance, access control, fire alarm, structured cabling, networking and wireless solutions for enterprise, manufacturing, and K-12 customers in the Mid-west. Learn more at https://www.turnkeyt.com/.

