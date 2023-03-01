Sony Electronics Introduces HT-S2000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos® Soundbar that Delivers a Cinematic Surround Sound Experience

The new HT-S2000 soundbar offers and immersive audio experience and is the first compatible device for Sony's new Home Entertainment Connect app

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced its newest soundbar, the HT-S2000. This 3.1ch Dolby Atmos® / DTS:X® soundbar delivers cinematic surround sound by Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround. Thanks to a newly developed up mixer, this soundbar delivers a three-dimensional surround experience even when playing stereo content. The center speaker ensures clear dialogue, while the built-in dual subwoofer delivers deep bass. This soundbar will also be the first compatible device for the new Sony | Home Entertainment Connect app.1

An immersive surround sound experience

With Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround, the HT-S2000 creates cinematic surround sound that lets consumers enjoy the thrill of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. With Sony's virtual surround technology, the soundbar can position sound in vertical space. S-Force Pro virtually reproduces the surround sound field, with audio coming from both sides. Entertainment lovers can enjoy rich, cinematic surround sound without cluttering their living space.

With Sony's newly developed up mixer, users can experience three-dimensional surround sound not only with surround sound format content, but also with stereo content, like streaming video or music services. Analyzing the track in real time, Sony's new algorithm extracts individual sound objects depending on their localization and reallocates them, resulting in three-dimensional surround sound.

Clear dialogue, powerful rich bass

The powerful speakers include a dedicated center speaker for clear dialogue and built-in dual subwoofer for punchy bass. They work together to deliver clear and wide-ranging sound throughout the room. Sony's X-balanced Speaker Unit is the key technology to achieve louder sound pressure with less distortion and greater vocal clarity.

Introducing the new Home Entertainment Connect app

Setting up and using the soundbar is easier than ever with the Sony | Home Entertainment Connect app.1 It can guide the user through initial settings, assist with troubleshooting, and give full control of volume, sound fields and more right from their smartphone. It also offers the user useful information such as recommendation of features, new software updates and more.

Upgraded home cinema experience

The optional wireless subwoofer (SA-SW5 / SA-SW3)2 will add rich bass sound. For even more cinematic thrills, including sound directly behind, add Sony's optional wireless rear speakers (SA-RS3S)1. Paired with a compatible BRAVIA XR TV™1,3 TV, soundbar sound settings automatically appear on the BRAVIA Quick Settings menu for easy control.

Sustainability in mind

The home audio products from Sony are designed not only for an excellent sound experience but also with the environment in mind. Sony is committed to using less plastic in our products and packaging. The HT-S2000 uses specially developed recycled plastic4 in several parts of the product, which enables Sony to reproduce superb acoustic performance with recycled plastics. Approximately 95% of the packaging is made from recycled paper and paper-based materials to minimize the use of plastic.5 To learn more, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/sustainable-audio.

Pricing and Availability

The HT-S2000 is priced at $499.99 MSRP and will be available for pre-order at Sony Electronics, Amazon and other Sony authorized retailers.

1 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

2 Product availability varies by countries/regions.

3 Integrated UI works with compatible models. https://www.sony.net/hav_faq

4 The recycled plastics may not be used for parts depending on the time of production.

5 Coating and adhesive materials excluded.

