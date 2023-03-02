Happi Breaks Grass Ceiling With More Inclusive Cannabis Investing

With $250 investment minimum, Happi creates more accessible ways to invest in the industry

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Female-founded cannabis seltzer brand Happi believes cannabis is for everyone, and that includes accessible investment opportunities. As part of their commitment to building a more inclusive cannabis industry, Happi will become the first cannabis beverage to launch a fundraising campaign on Wefunder, an online fundraising platform that democratizes investment opportunities.

Happi is opening up access to cannabis investing in a way no other brand has done with a minimum investment starting at just $250. This new, more accessible path to cannabis investing creates a more equitable playing field that broadens the pool of potential investors to include a brand's community of fans.

As Happi has expanded its footprint nationally both in-store and online, they've noted how loyal consumers are looking for ways to support independent, female-owned cannabis brands like Happi beyond simply buying product. The launch of this community round of funding gives these Happi early adopters a chance to own a part of a company they care about and to grow with the business.

"As a female-founded brand, we are always striving to improve inclusivity and equity in the cannabis space," said Lisa Hurwitz, President and Co-Founder of Happi. "Many passionate cannabis consumers have been locked out of sharing in the financial success of the category because of sky high investment minimums. We want our Happi consumers to be part of our growth and we can't wait to share our success with our community of Happi supporters."

"As a longtime investor and champion of the cannabis industry, seeing Happi partner with Wefunder to open up investment opportunities to anyone interested in investing is so important," said Wendy Berger, CEO, WBS Equities, LLC, and Founder, Women Backing Women, LLC. "We cannot create an equitable industry without making investing more accessible, so this is a huge step in the right direction."

Interested investors can participate now in the fundraising round at https://wefunder.com/happi . To learn more or purchase Happi, visit https://happihourdrink.com/ .

Happi is an all-natural, cannabis-infused seltzer that changed the cannabis beverage game when it debuted in 2021. There's a Happi for any occasion with multiple flavors made with organic fruit and a range of dosages from 2.5-10mg, depending on the state. Happi is currently available in select states and online.

