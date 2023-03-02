Herbert Boyer, Pioneering Geneticist and Co-founder of Today's Biotech Industry, Joins GATC Health's Board of Advisors

Boyer co-founded Genentech, the first biotech company to go public, purchased in 2009 by Swiss giant Roche for $46.8 billion

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health Corp, a technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), announced that Herbert Boyer, internationally recognized biotechnology and genetic engineering innovator, has joined GATC Health's board of advisors. Mr. Boyer is credited with helping create the modern biotech industry when he co-founded Genentech in 1976 with Robert Swanson, a venture capitalist, when they each invested $500 to start the company. In 1980 Genentech was the first biotech company to go public and used the $45 million raised to build the company to over 15,000 employees today.

GATC Health's patented AI helps detect diseases earlier and create safer, more effective drugs by mimicking the complex interactions of human biology. (PRNewsfoto/GATC Health) (PRNewswire)

"I believe their platform is the next generation of technology to discover new therapeutics."

"I have the opportunity to see many new biotechnology companies and their technologies' capabilities," said Mr. Boyer. "I am very selective as to which companies I become associated with and am very excited about joining the team at GATC. I believe their platform is the next generation of technology to discover new therapeutics that will treat diseases more effectively than ever before."

Prior to co-founding Genentech, Mr. Boyer was a professor at the University of California, San Francisco and an investigator for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Between 1976 and 1991, Mr. Boyer led Genentech's efforts in genetically modifying bacteria for the mass production of human proteins and the successful commercialization of these proteins for therapies like insulin and growth hormones. As an advisor to GATC technology leadership, Mr. Boyer is expected to play a vital role in guiding the company's strategic vision and its execution in the marketplace.

"We are extremely honored to welcome Mr. Boyer to the advisory board at GATC," stated Ian Jenkins, the company's Chief Science Officer. "His groundbreaking work was instrumental in paving the way for companies like ours, which seek to leverage advanced technologies to improve healthcare. The intersection of science and technology for the benefit of human health was given a massive push forward by Mr. Boyer with his work at Genentech and as a professor and researcher. We are thrilled to share our progress and achievements with a true pioneer in the field."

Mr. Boyer has received numerous awards for his achievements over his illustrious career. These include the Albert Lasker Award for Medical Research (1980), Industrial Research Institute Achievement Award (1982), the National Medal of Technology (1989), National Medal of Science (1980), Helmut Horten Research Award (2000), CSHL Double Helix Medal (2000), Biotechnology Heritage Award with Robert A. Swanson (2004) Albany Medical Center Prize with Stanley N. Cohen (2004), Shaw Prize in Life Science and Medicine (2005), Winthrop-Sears Medal (2007), and Perkin Medal (2009).

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a technology company revolutionizing disease prediction and drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach, which de-risks drug pipelines and accelerates new therapies to treat disease with accuracy, efficiency and speed never before achieved in medical science. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions for accurate and rapid disease prediction, novel target identification, and drug discovery and development. GATC envisions the future of medicine now, where health is protected, disease is reversed and every person's unique biology is treated with precision.

GATC is accelerating the future of predictive, individualized medicine, today.

