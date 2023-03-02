My/Mochi™ Doubles Down On Innovation in 2023, Introducing New Mochi Ice Cream Flavors and Expanding Into New Categories

Brand will introduce first wave of new mochi products at Natural Products Expo West

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My/Mochi™, the largest producer and category leader of mochi ice cream, is going all in on owning 'mochi mania' in 2023.

Last month the company announced the hiring of Mondelēz International's Brigette Wolf as Chief Marketing Officer. Wolf's more than 20 years of experience in marketing and innovation with the global snacking leader will be pivotal to accelerating My/Mochi's growth.

My/Mochi is laser focused on innovation beyond ice cream. The gluten free, sweet chewy rice flour which has been part of Japanese culture for centuries started making its mark in the US in the 90's but only recently become popular around the world, in large part due to traction in social media.

Wolf says consumer excitement about mochi combined with the brand's R&D capability and strong marketing muscle well positions My/Mochi to maintain and grow its leadership of the category.

"My/Mochi has been at the forefront of making mochi accessible, fun and easy for people to experience through its expansive ice cream offering, and now we have the runway to do so much more," says Wolf. "I came to the company because I know how powerful the right combination of strategic innovation and consumer-centric marketing can be to growing a brand. I'm excited to really unlock the magic of mochi and bring this unique product to more people in more places."

The initial line-up of NEW products for 2023 that will be featured at Expo West (booth N291) are:

Cereal + Milk Mochi Ice Cream: building off the social media and college dining hall trend of mixing cereal and ice cream, this graham cereal flavor premium ice cream wrapped in chew delicious mochi dough may just make having ice cream for breakfast a new tradition. The product launches in WalMart in March.

Mochi in the Morning: mochi may fast become the go-to, on-the-go morning staple. A new line of Smoothies wraps premium fruit puree in soft rice mochi dough, providing antioxidants and a good source of vitamins B and C. The first two flavors - Strawberry Banana and Mixed Berry – are available nationwide now.

Flavor Explosion: four new flavors will be added to the My/Mochi premium ice cream portfolio in Q2 of this year –super trendy Ube, Strawberry with Boba and familiar favorites Coffee and Passion Fruit.

All My/Mochi products are 100 calories or less, free from gluten, soy and nuts, rBST free, and contain no GMO or artificial ingredients. The brand also offers vegan and non-dairy options. Average retail price is $6.29 for 6 count packs.

