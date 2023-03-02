Norfolk Southern joins FRA Close Call Reporting System

ATLANTA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced that it is joining the Federal Railroad Administration's Confidential Close Call Reporting System (C3RS). Norfolk Southern was already actively participating in the C3RS Working Group that is part of the Department of Transportation's Railroad Safety Advisory Committee. By joining the program, the company is building upon its own long-standing Close Call Experience Program.

"At Norfolk Southern, we encourage our railroaders to speak up if they see something that is unsafe. It's through their daily work and coaching of their team members that we become a safer railroad. Joining the FRA's Confidential Close Call Reporting System marks another step we are taking to further our commitment to safety at Norfolk Southern and throughout our industry," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw.

Today, Norfolk Southern has its own Close Call Experience Program that encourages employees to report instances they consider to be close calls confidentially through an online portal. The company's Safety and Environmental Department, along with local safety committees, review the reports to capture teachable moments, which are then shared with employees to improve safety and encourage additional reporting.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

