NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp, the finance automation platform helping over 13,000 businesses save time and money, has ranked #1 on Fast Company's annual list of the Most Innovative Companies in North America, and #9 in the world. This is the second year in a row that Ramp has been recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, with boosted rankings that reflect its efforts to help U.S.-based businesses make smart decisions and operate more profitably.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as the most innovative company in North America and a top ten innovator around the globe. Above all else, this is a testament to our unwavering commitment to putting customers first and delivering them tangible value," said Eric Glyman, Founder and CEO, Ramp. "We're driven by a core belief that we only win when our customers do, and orient our roadmap around products and features that help them do more with less– from automating time-intensive, manual tasks, to enhancing real-time visibility into every dollar spent. For forward-leaning companies, the future of finance is already here, and we're thrilled to be leading innovation in an industry that has never had much of a reputation for it."

Over the last year, Ramp went further than any other in the industry to help business owners and their employees be more efficient and effective with every click, including:

Making expense reports obsolete through 60 working years that would have been spent submitting receipts and filing expense reports. through AI-powered integrations that automatically match receipts from Gmail, Outlook, Amazon Business, and Lyft. Ramp's zero-touch expense technology is so powerful that it can match a receipt before the transaction has even been cleared, and in the last six months alone has saved employees overthat would have been spent submitting receipts and filing expense reports.

Saving business owners from jumping through hoops to secure lines of credit to finance operations, which are expensive and require separate management. Ramp's flexible financing for which are expensive and require separate management. Ramp's flexible financing for bill payments made it the first and only platform where businesses can finance all of their bills and simplify their cash management.

Giving business travelers flexible travel management software options via the world's first open travel booking solution. Unlike incumbent solutions that offer a limited- and oftentimes more expensive- selection of flights and hotels, Ramp for Travel allows employees to book travel wherever and whenever they want, without ever worrying about going out of policy.

Helping U.S.-based companies save time and money as they do business abroad, with cross-border bill payments, flexible financing, and employee reimbursements in over 100 countries and 80+ currencies. Ramp also helps companies automatically track often unclaimed tax credits, ensuring they get the most out of every swipe.

From customers in traditional industries like healthcare, automotive, and industrials, to AI startups, Broadway musicals, and pizza shops, Ramp's growth demonstrates the ubiquitous need for businesses to close their books more quickly and run more efficiently. With this latest recognition, Ramp is poised to continue its trajectory and prove to the traditional financial services industry that there is a better way to do finance.

About Ramp

Ramp (https://www.ramp.com) is the first and only finance automation platform– from corporate cards and expense management software, to bill payments and accounting integrations– designed to save businesses time and money with every click. Businesses are spending an average of 3.5% less and closing their books 8x faster by switching to Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers the fastest-growing corporate card in America and enables tens of billions of dollars of purchases each year. If you're interested in helping teams run smarter and faster, please visit www.ramp.com/careers.

