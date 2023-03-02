VIALASE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS OF FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDY OF FEMTOSECOND LASER IMAGE-GUIDED HIGH-PRECISION TRABECULOTOMY (FLigHT)

Findings Presented at American Glaucoma Society Meeting Demonstrate Safety and Efficacy of ViaLase FLigHT Treatment

ALISA VIEJO, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaLase, Inc., a clinical stage medical technology company focused on addressing unmet needs in the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the development of a truly non-invasive image-guided femtosecond laser treatment to enhance glaucoma patient care, today announced positive results of the first-in-human study of femtosecond laser image-guided high-precision trabeculotomy (FLigHT) performed with the ViaLase technology. The results, which indicate FLigHT's potential as a safe and effective treatment option for primary open angle glaucoma (POAG), were presented at the 2023 American Glaucoma Society (AGS) meeting in Austin, Texas.

"We are encouraged by the results of this study, which validate the safety of the ViaLase technology in performing FLigHT in patients with glaucoma," said Richard Lewis, MD, chief medical officer, ViaLase, Inc. "We look forward to continuing this important research, with the ultimate goal of bringing a safe and effective noninvasive treatment to glaucoma patients, supported by a multi-center prospective randomized trial which is currently enrolling."

Investigators designed the 12-month, prospective, single-center, non-randomized study to evaluate safety and also observe the intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering effect of the FLigHT treatment. Nine patients (15 eyes) with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension received the non-incisional procedure after medication washout. During the 12 months of this study, investigators reported no adverse events related to FLigHT treatment and observed a reduction in mean IOP at 12 months. Additionally, 100% of eyes did not require IOP-lowering medication after one year, and gonioscopy revealed no evidence of scarring at the site of treatment at the same time point.

"The possibility of a non-incisional glaucoma treatment that safely delivers meaningful IOP reduction is an exciting one," said Thomas W. Samuelson, MD, founding partner and attending surgeon of Minnesota Eye Consultants and lead investigator on the FLigHT trial. "I look forward to additional research that further validates these results, which are promising."

ViaLase's novel FLigHT treatment leverages the precision and accuracy of both femtosecond laser technology and advanced visualization to provide a noninvasive procedure that can be performed by a trained doctor. A multicenter, randomized trial is currently underway to further validate the results of this first-in-human trial.

About ViaLase, Inc.

ViaLase, Inc. is a globally-minded, venture capital-backed, clinical stage medical technology company located in Aliso Viejo, CA. ViaLase is focused on disrupting the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the introduction of a truly non-invasive image-guided femtosecond laser treatment that enhances glaucoma patient care. With a leadership team that has vast experience developing, designing, manufacturing, and commercializing the first femtosecond lasers for ophthalmic surgery for refractive and cataract patients, ViaLase is now bringing that expertise and innovation to glaucoma patients. ViaLase believes in collaborating closely with health care providers, payers, societies, and patients to inform our product development and commercial activities with the goal of bringing this revolutionary treatment to glaucoma patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.ViaLase.com.

