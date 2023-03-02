WesBanco Again Named One of America's Best Employers by Forbes

WHEELING, W.Va., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that it has been recognized on the Forbes 2023 list of America's Best Mid-Size Employers, representing WesBanco's third consecutive year on the list. This prestigious selection, released February 15, is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"WesBanco is pleased to be selected as one of America's best employers by our employees for the third consecutive year, which follows our once again being recognized for top financial performance," said Todd F. Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "Providing an environment where employees feel valued and are provided avenues for success encourages a strong customer-centric focus while helping to ensure a sound and profitable financial institution for our communities and shareholders."

Mr. Clossin continued, "We are focused on providing top-tier services for our clients and we believe that the only way to do that is to create an environment where our employees are set up to succeed. We expect everyone who walks into a WesBanco location to be treated with respect, kindness, and professionalism – hallmarks of our Better Banking Pledge – and our employees exhibit these qualities daily. WesBanco is humbled by this recognition and will continue championing our employees and the amazing work they do."

WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Its services include the full range of online and mobile banking options; business and personal transaction account options and competitive lending services; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through the century-old Trust and Investment Services department.

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers.

