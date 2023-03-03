Weichai America Announces, The 11th International Symposium on Internal Combustion Engine Reliability Technology

JINAN, SHANDONG, China , March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 18th-19th, the 11th International Symposium on Engine Reliability Technology was grandly held in Jinan, Shandong, China, hosted by the National Key Laboratory of Engine and Power System Reliability. Over 1,000 experts, scholars, and industry representatives from nearly 200 domestic and foreign research institutions, universities, and well-known companies discussed the development of key common technologies for engine reliability through online and offline methods, jointly promoting global industry technological progress and industrial chain transformation and upgrading.

In 2015, Weichai Power undertook the construction of the only national key laboratory of engine reliability in China's engine industry. Since 2020, Weichai has successively released the world's first commercial diesel engines with body thermal efficiency of 50.23%, 51.09%, and 52.28%, setting a new benchmark for diesel engine thermal efficiency globally, and leading China's engine industry towards a world-class level.

In November 2022, the National Key Laboratory of Engine and Power System, which was led by Weichai Power, officially obtained approval from the Ministry of Science and Technology, becoming one of the first batch of national key laboratories to complete the restructuring. Starting from this year's symposium, the International Symposium on Engine Reliability Technology will be hosted by the National Key Laboratory of Engine and Power System. In addition, in conjunction with the new research direction of the National Key Laboratory of Engine and Power System, a new platform for technological exchange in the power system industry, the "International Symposium on Power System Technology", will be organized in the future.

