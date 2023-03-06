Edible® Names Adriana Carrig Their First 'Sweetest Woman Alive'

Founder of Little Words Project honored for Women's History Month

ATLANTA, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder of Little Words Project, Adriana Carrig, has been announced as the 2023 Sweetest Woman Alive by Edible ®, one of the largest franchisors of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, dipped treats, and floral bouquets. In honor of Carrig, Edible is launching two new arrangements: Little Miss Save the World and Unapologetically Me. The arrangements are inspired by sweet women around the world and will be available throughout Women's History Month at participating Edible locations.

Adriana Carrig is announced as the 2023 Sweetest Woman Alive by Edible®. (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to honor and celebrate Adriana, and all the sweet women around the globe, during Women's History Month," said Somia Farid Silber , Vice President of eCommerce at Edible. "We believe in empowering and lifting up other females, giving them a voice and to showcase their impact in business, our communities, homes, and beyond. Adriana is such an inspiration with her work and outlook on life. We are incredibly delighted to name her our Sweetest Woman Alive!"

The "Be Sweet Today" campaign by Edible aims to promote acts of kindness through the gifting of its products. Edible will be donating a portion of the revenue from the sales of the "Little Miss Save the World" and "Unapologetically Me" to Herself Co., a non-profit organization that supports creating a thriving community of compassionate and supportive young women. Bringing some confidence, self-love, and kindness back to the female world.

Sweetest Woman Alive

Adriana Carrig is Founder and CEO of Little Words Project , whose mission is to spread kindness and positivity through their unique word bracelets. Carrig created her company from her parents' basement nearly 10 years ago and has grown it into a multi-million-dollar business.

Carrig believes that the key to her success has been her ability to believe in herself. Instead of letting challenges stop her, she uses them as steppingstones toward growth. Carrig encourages others to do what they love and believe in their capabilities.

"I was so honored when Edible approached me for this opportunity. Since the moment I beaded my very first bracelet, all I ever wanted to do was empower women with self-love and kindness," said Carrig. "It's been incredible to watch Little Words Project grow into this unstoppable movement of women who share our brand values. While entrepreneurship is never easy, leading this brand and making a true difference in the community is more rewarding than I could have ever hoped for."

Throughout March, Edible will be featuring two specialty bundles in celebration of the women in your life. The Unapologetically Me is an arrangement to savor with juicy pineapple daisies, sweet strawberries, and a medley of other fresh fruit favorites that can get sweeter by surprising them with delicious cupcakes and beautiful flowers. The Little Miss Save the World is an indulgent platter with scrumptious mini cheesecakes crowned with dipped fruit, chocolate-covered strawberries, and tempting cookies which can also be bundled.

Edible pioneered the edible fresh fruit arrangement and now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and baked goods both online and at nearly 1,000 Edible locations worldwide.

For more information or to be sweet today, visit www.edible.com.

*In 2021, Edible named actor and comic Lamorne Morris of "New Girl" their Sweetest Man Alive.

PRODUCT IMAGES: Linked here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Ianiro

305.631.2283

kaitlyn@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edible Arrangements