iBuyXS LLC is Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company in Florida 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iBuyXS LLC, an electronic component stocking distributor based in St. Pete, Florida was just named #1 in Florida and #4 for the Southeast Region on the Inc 5000 2023 list of fastest growing companies with growth in excess of 4,800% over the past 3 years. That enormous growth has stemmed from their disruptive and proprietary software, EPIC (Excess Placement Inventory Control), which enables iBuyXS to utilize one manufacturer's surplus electronic components to fill another's shortages. By placing the excess directly with the end user, it empowers greater ROI to the seller and cost-savings to the buyer by eliminating multiple broker middlemen. If you have surplus that you are looking to recapitalize, please CLICK HERE FOR EXCESS or reach out to iBuyXS at sales@ibuyxs.com .

At iBuyXS we give you complete control and transparency on the sale of your excess electronic inventory. (PRNewswire)

"Our name says it all- We are the market leader in buying excess!" -- Claudia Pallazola , CEO

Whether it is a shortage or a cost-savings driven market, excess is the key. Unique excess inventories do not show up on inventory lists and websites that OEMs use to search for parts. That is how we come through with factory original parts when no one else can during times of shortage. When the tide shifts to a surplus market, as it is starting to do in 2023 in many genres, OEMs are looking to recoup some of the PPV they needed to spend on shortage parts the past 2 years. That is where our cost-savings program can help by matching one OEM's excess with another's current RFQ. We can maximize the ROI for the seller and provide a good purchase price for the buyer.

For RFQ and Cost-savings opportunities, please CLICK FOR RFQs

The global electronic component supply chain is constantly evolving. One of the few constants is that excellent marketing empowers us to make that direct connection between manufacturers. Our internal marketing team is unparalleled in the industry and is constantly creating innovative tools like our electronic component auction site, BidChips.com . It is a marketplace that enables supply chain professionals to buy and sell excess, utilizing only our platform and eliminating all other broker middlemen. iBuyXS partners globally with manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific Rim enabling preeminent access to unique surplus inventories and RFQs.

Follow us on www.ibuyxs.com , Facebook , Twitter , & Linkedin

About iBuyXS, LLC:

iBuyXS LLC is a leader in the electronic excess market, empowering OEMs to maximize ROI for their excess inventory of finished goods & electronic components.

Contact:

Kelley Britton-Kant

kelleyb@ibuyxs.com

SOURCE iBuyXS