LifeLabs Learning Partners with Atairos, Accelerating LifeLabs' Position as a Market Leader in High-impact Learning & Development Programming

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLabs Learning, the source for instantly useful manager and team upskilling programs, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Atairos, an independent strategic investment company focused on supporting growth-oriented companies. This partnership will accelerate LifeLabs Learning's plans to roll out digital innovations that lead to rapid learning, long-term retention and joyful experiences in the flow of work. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Our founders created a programmatic model, focused on tipping points skills - the small changes that make the biggest impact - that has delighted more than 440,000 learners and served as a magnet for HR and learning & development leaders around the globe," said LifeLabs CEO, Priscila Bala. "With Atairos as our partner, we will be able to accelerate our growth even further by investing in our vision and capabilities, including combining our uniquely impactful learning with new, proprietary digital tools. We are thrilled to partner with Atairos and look forward to their expertise and support as we continue to grow our business and positively impact our clients' lives."

LifeLabs Learning takes a research-backed and data-driven approach to helping companies catalyze high performance on their teams, an approach that's already been applied to over 300,000 managers at over 2,000 organizations. The company's popular Manager CORE training helps teams gain the most critical management skills to meet increasingly complex workplace demands. Bad management and employee turnover are issues that cost organizations $7 trillion a year. LifeLabs has a long history of community building in the HR, Learning & Development, and People Operations (POPs) space. The company has a fervent following of thousands of POPs leaders through its POPS United exclusive slack community, and also hosts educational events, and provides useful tools that promote both business success and a people-positive world.

"LifeLabs is an innovator and a market leader in a growing industry," said Rachael Wagner, a Partner at Atairos. "We see learning & development moving from a 'nice to have' to a business necessity for the modern workplace. With incredible client loyalty and retention and increasing market awareness of this offering, we believe LifeLabs is going to make a seismic impact on workplaces across the globe with its training programs and suite of digital tools. We look forward to partnering with the LifeLabs management team and are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead."

The transaction is expected to close in several weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to LifeLabs Learning. Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor to Atairos.

ABOUT LifeLabs Learning

LifeLabs Learning is the source for instantly useful, delightfully unusual, science-backed management, team, and executive training programs. We teach skills to build passionate and high-performing teams faster.

LifeLabs' focus is on tipping point skills — the small changes that lead to big impact. It makes these skills stick by helping organizations shape their culture and systems.

Some of LifeLabs' clients include Venmo, BlackRock, Kaiser Permanente, Andreessen Horowitz, Yale, Glossier, and Lyft.

LifeLabs Learning. A better way to work.

About Atairos

Atairos is an independent strategic investment company focused on supporting growth-oriented businesses across a wide range of industries. Atairos provides a unique combination of active strategic partnership and patient long-term capital to high-potential companies and their management teams. Atairos was launched in 2016 and has approximately $6 billion of equity capital. Atairos has offices in New York City, Philadelphia and London. For more information, please visit www.atairos.com

View original content:

SOURCE LifeLabs Learning