TEQUILA DON JULIO INTRODUCES TEQUILA DON JULIO ROSADO TO THE BRAND'S GROWING PORTFOLIO OF LUXURY OFFERINGS

With a delicate pink hue, this delicious Reposado tequila is the perfect invitation to celebrate in the daytime

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Don Julio, the leader in the luxury tequila category, is expanding its esteemed portfolio of luxury offerings with the introduction of Tequila Don Julio Rosado, an exquisite Reposado tequila that's aged at least four months in Ruby Port wine casks to impart a light fruit finish and delicate pink hue. Inspired by Don Julio González's innovative spirit and his love of craft that revolutionized the tequila category, the team of expert tequileros at Tequila Don Julio is continuing the brand's legacy and leadership in luxury innovation by producing this delicious, smooth tequila that will be a permanent addition to the brand's portfolio alongside its tequilas such as the iconic Tequila Don Julio 1942 and Ultima Reserva.

"At Tequila Don Julio we strive to evolve our flavor profiles and offerings to delight the ever-expanding palettes of discerning tequila drinkers," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, DIAGEO North America. "We are thrilled to continue the brand's legacy of exceptional innovation and luxury tequila leadership with the release of Tequila Don Julio Rosado. Most people enjoy luxury tequila in the evening – with Rosado, we are enticing people to call up their friends to enjoy a luxury tequila drinking experience during the day time with a delicious Rosado cocktail and a fabulous elevated vibe."

Tequila Don Julio Rosado is a Reposado tequila that's aged for at least four months in Ruby Port wine casks from the enchanting Douro wine region of Portugal. The result is a tequila with notes of creamy strawberry, ripe raspberry, dried plum, roasted caramel and a touch of rich cocoa, creating a unique and deliciously smooth tequila. Whether sipping poolside with friends or celebrating at a beach club, Tequila Don Julio Rosado is the perfect spirit to enjoy for all of life's fabulous moments.

This latest offering from Tequila Don Julio is debuting with a new creative campaign, created by the community, that lures you into the fantastical Rosado world. The creative will be featured across social, out-of-home and digital media. The concept for the film, directed by celebrated Ukrainian Filmmaker Tanu Muiño, is all about bringing the night to the day. A night out is designed to stimulate our senses — with music, lights, fashion, and vibes. In this campaign, the brand built a world where the feelings you get from the most extravagant night out are brought to life in the daytime.

Filmed in Mexico and featuring a diverse cast of talent from various backgrounds, the films take us through the Tequila Don Julio Rosado world and transport you to a utopic place with a bit of magic. Modern disco meets Mexican luxury, where you can roller-skate with disco pumas or grab a bottle of Tequila Don Julio Rosado from a cloud – all under a perfectly pink sky.

Filmmaker Tanu Muiño who brings an unparalleled love for her craft to the film shares, "I was thrilled to partner with Tequila Don Julio on this ambitious new campaign. They gave me such artistic freedom, allowing me to draw inspiration from architecture, bold artists that have influenced me along my creative journey and so much more. The world that we created for the new Tequila Don Julio Rosado is striking and colorful. It was a great experience being able to push boundaries and make something so original together."

This spring, the world of Tequila Don Julio Rosado will come to life through surprise and delight moments that encourage consumers to celebrate all of life's fabulous moments. Stay up to date on what's to come by following @DonJulioTequila on Instagram.

Tequila Don Julio Rosado is best enjoyed on the rocks or with a splash of sparkling water and lemon garnish. It is available nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for an SRP of $125.99 for a 750ml bottle. Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

