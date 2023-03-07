Craving an Escape to Paradise? Jollibee's NEW Coconut Pineapple Pie Has the Tropical Flavors to Provide a One-Way Ticket to Indulgence

Made with real coconuts and pineapple, the latest dessert offering will launch nationwide for a limited time, and provides the perfect sweet, tropical ending to a Jollibee meal.

WEST COVINA, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International fast-food chain Jollibee®, world-famous for its next-level crispy, juicy Chickenjoy fried chicken, has also often been revered for their Peach Mango Pie that features real Philippine mangoes. The Peach Mango Pie is sought out far and wide from Jollibee fans old and new, even more so now that the brand Jollibee has been named by Newsweek as one of "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023.". Now, Jollibee is continuing their expansion within the dessert space with the introduction of the new Coconut Pineapple Pie, available now at all U.S. locations for a limited time only.

The new Coconut Pineapple Pie features real coconut and pineapple enveloped in a buttery crust that is sure to transport your tastebuds to the tropics. Available now in Jollibee stores across the U.S. while supplies last. (PRNewswire)

The new Coconut Pineapple Pie is comprised of a buttery, flaky crust that provides the perfect complement to the sweet, textured filling within. Featuring real pieces of coconut and pineapple, the fruits are enveloped in a delicious syrup that provides an instant escape to the tropics at first bite—delivering a piece of decadent, sugary goodness balanced with the light and refreshing qualities of milky coconuts and tart pineapples. The pie has been lauded for providing a silky mouthfeel and unique flavor profile synonymous with an island escape. Perfect on its own, or the final companion to your Jollibee meal, the Coconut Pineapple Pie is sure to delight everyone.

"Our new Coconut Pineapple Pie builds on the success of the sweet flavor profile of our revered Peach Mango Pie, which is famously comprised of authentic Philippine mangoes," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "The real coconut shreds and pineapple pieces of our new pie offering work in harmony to deliver a refreshingly balanced dessert that is the ideal treat after enjoying a piece of Chickenjoy, or many of Jollibee's other savory offerings. We can't wait for everyone to have their own slice of paradise!"

Coconut Pineapple Pie is available now at all Jollibee locations across the U.S. starting at $3.29 while supplies last. The new pie is also available to swap with the equally delicious Peach Mango Pie in all existing family meals.

For more information and to order the Coconut Pineapple Pie for in-store pick-up or delivery, visit JollibeeFoods.com or order through the Jollibee Ordering mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,300 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jollibee