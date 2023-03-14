"A-GAME" BEVERAGES NOW AVAILABLE AT PUBLIX SUPERMARKETS

Publix Supermarkets deal expands A-GAME Beverages, Inc. distribution into

1,342 new stores, across 419 new cities and seven states.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-GAME beverages, formulated with the ideal ratio of sodium + potassium to create the ultimate hydration experience with less sugar than leading sports drinks, are now on shelves in Publix Supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Previously available in the Northeast, this partnership highlights the sports drink's popularity and nationwide market expansion.

"We are extremely excited that consumers can find A-GAME at Publix's supermarkets," Randall F. Greene, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, A-GAME Beverages, Inc. said. "Today's everyday athletes expect more from their sports drink, and A-GAME delivers high-quality hydration with premium, natural ingredients and great-tasting flavors. We are confident A-GAME will be a big hit and continue to disrupt the sports drink industry."

The Publix Supermarket lineup features popular A-GAME flavors Tropical, Tropical Zero, Strawberry Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade Zero.

A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. It is made with 8 essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness and flavor, pure Icelandic glacier water, and a variety of delicious, innovative flavors.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball All-Star, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor and Board of Directors member, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera and professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME.

To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

For Media Inquiries, please contact Lisa Leet at lleet@drinkagame.com.

For Investor Inquires, please contact Justin Donavan and Christopher Dinwiddie at 800-594-1430.

About Publix

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. and is consistently recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business.

