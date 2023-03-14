Tech Veteran Apjit Walia Launching Global Macro and Technology Hedge Fund DVN Capital

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech veteran Apjit Walia is launching DVN Capital, a global macro and technology hedge fund. Walia brings over 20 years experience researching technology companies as a sell-side analyst and running portfolios within some of the largest global macro hedge funds including Caxton Associates and Moore Capital.

He is well-known in the industry and has won numerous accolades for his work. During his tenure as a Managing Director in Technology Research at RBC Capital, Walia was named among "Best on the Street" in the Wall Street Journal's Best of the Street survey.* He graduated from the University of London specializing in Aeronautical Engineering. His deep expertise in technology and global macro will help guide DVN Capital's investment strategy.

"We are very excited on the upcoming launch of DVN Capital and believe our distinct focus on the technology sector and its intersect with global macro will provide us with a differentiated investment construct. By combining these two uncorrelated return streams, we would aim to generate orthogonal returns," Walia said.

DVN Capital is building a team of seasoned investment professionals with extensive experience in both technology and global macro. The team will employ a rigorous process to identify high-potential investment opportunities using AI as well as bottom-up research.

DVN Capital will invest in public companies that are well-positioned to benefit from the latest technological innovations. The fund will also focus on global macro trends and opportunities, with an emphasis on areas such as trade, geopolitics, and central bank policies. "As Technology continues to permeate every sector globally with AI and Quantum computing starting to finally make a decisive impact, newer companies and paradigms will emerge. We would aim to monetize this structural shift. Also, global macro typically does well when Technology companies underperform as shown in the last two decades. We would aim to harness the global macro risk premia to hedge these periods of uncertainty," said Walia.

*The Wall Street Journal evaluated Mr. Walia based on various factors including qualitative and quantitative criteria such as investment performance and experience. This award can be found here WSJ.com -- The Journal Report: Best on the Street Investors should not rely on awards and should perform their own diligence prior to investing.

