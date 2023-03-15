Brand Institute Promotes Mark Ghobry to Divisional President, Western Europe & Emerging Markets

MIAMI, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the world's #1 naming agency and the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, is proud to announce the promotion of Mark Ghobry, MPharm, to the role of Divisional President, Western Europe & Emerging Markets. He formerly served as President of Brand Institute's office in London.

Mark brings a wealth of experience to this position. He has led hundreds of successful branding and naming projects with major healthcare accounts such as AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Sun Pharma, Glenmark, ADC Therapeutics and Compass Pathways.

In his new role, Mark will oversee client services in the UK, Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Greenland, India, and the Middle East. "Whilst the UK and Nordic region continues to thrive in the pharma and biotech sectors, we have seen enormous growth in some emerging markets, like India," commented Mr. Ghobry. Historically known as a generic hub, India has now evolved into one that develops groundbreaking new chemical entities, biosimilars and highly accessible branded generics. "Across markets we are also seeing interest and investment in digital health, a rapidly evolving new area."

This promotion also entails greater involvement by Mr. Ghobry in operational decisions related to growing the company's share of market and providing the best-in-class service offerings for which Brand Institute is known. "As Divisional President, I look forward to working with our leadership team to provide innovative and distinguished services to our clients."

"The entire Brand Institute Team is behind Mark. He has an incredible client-first posture in the way he conducts business," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "We're excited to have him leading the effort to bolster and expand our reach throughout Western Europe and emerging markets."

