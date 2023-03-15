Bridge Learning Tech Announces the Appointment of new Chair to the Board, Justin Cooke

LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective March 1st, Bridge Learning Tech (https://bridgeLT.com) has named Justin Cooke as the new Chair to the Board. As the demand for artificial intelligence, augmented, and virtual reality training solutions increases, Justin Cooke will build on the existing success of the company and guide Bridge Learning Tech to new heights.

Justin Cooke, Bridge Learning Tech's newly appointed Chair of the Board (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Justin Cooke as the new Chair of the Board at Bridge Learning Tech. Justin's wealth of experience in digital learning, media, and technology will be invaluable as we continue to develop innovative learning solutions that make a real difference in people's lives," said Founder and CEO of Bridge Learning Tech, Vlad Shishkaryov.

He continued, "We eagerly anticipate drawing upon Justin's vast expertise and insightful direction, which he will contribute to our team. We are certain that he will elevate Bridge Learning Tech to unparalleled levels of success."

Justin said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Bridge Learning Tech. With the increasing demand for augmented and virtual reality training, I am excited to work with the team to develop innovative and impactful solutions that will transform the way people learn.

"I have seen first-hand the power of digital learning to change lives and bridge the gaps between education and vocation. We will create truly transformational enterprise and EdTech learning experiences that will benefit learners and industries around the world."

Justin Cooke is an advisor, investor, and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in media, marketing, and tech. With a strong track record of scaling up businesses, he successfully founded the global digital agency, Fortune Cookie before selling to WPP in 2012.

Previously on the board of FutureLearn, the digital learning company from Open University, he is the former Vice Chair of Unicef UK, former Chair of The Drum, and former Chair of the British Interactive Media Association, and the British Museum's Digital Advisory Board.

Since 2015, Justin has been a venture partner at Northzone, recently ranked the world's 5th best performing venture capital investor. with a portfolio including Kahoot!, Tier, Trustpilot, Personio, and Klarna. Other investments and directorships in Justin's portfolio include Attest, Blippar, ClubSpark, CyberDuck, Digital Theatre, Edit Cloud, Learning with Experts, ScreenCloud, and SharpEnd.

Graduating with a degree in Drama from the University of Manchester, Justin has been listed in the Wired Top 100, rated the UK's second most influential person in digital by Econsultancy, inducted into the British Digital Hall of Fame, and Business Insider ranked him as one of the "coolest tech investors in the UK".

Bridge Learning Tech is a leading provider of immersive, technology-inspired learning and development solutions, offering a range of innovative learning solutions, including virtual reality and augmented reality learning experiences, interactive videos, next-generation Learning Management Systems, and the development of the enterprise metaverse.

